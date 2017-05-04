Crime

May 04, 2017 9:40 PM

Sheriff’s office searching for alleged iPhone thieves who slammed 62-year-old victim onto asphalt

By Mark Evan Smith

A trio of alleged thieves made off with a 62-year-old man’s cell phone in the Madera Ranchos this week, but not before the victim was thrown from their suspected getaway truck and suffered a laceration to his head, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday night.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the Lucky 7 gas station in the Madera Ranchos on Avenue 12, sheriff’s officials said. The victim saw a Hispanic female in her early 20s inside his vehicle, and yelled at her to stop as she exited with his iPhone in her hand.

The woman got inside a blue and green colored Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, with a license plate number from the State of Washington: AQX8488.

The driver is identified as a male in a gray shirt, while the rear passenger is identified as a male wearing a black jacket, red shirt, and baseball cap.

As the victim grabbed the woman, the driver of the Chevy sped off around the corner. In a video available on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page (facebook.com/MaderaSheriff/), the victim appears to hold onto the truck as the driver takes it into oncoming traffic on Avenue 12.

The truck then turns back into the Lucky 7 parking lot, speeds up, and the 62-year-old is thrown from the vehicle, slamming his head into the ground, causing a laceration, sheriff’s officials said.

All three suspects entered the store before their alleged act of theft, and were caught on surveillance video. Anyone with information on the three is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (559) 675-7770, or send a message to their Facebook page (facebook.com/MaderaSheriff/), with everything kept anonymous.

