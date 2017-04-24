Stolen mail and motorcycles: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, April 17 - 23

On April 23, a deputy was flagged down near Royal Oaks Drive and Highway 41 for an unreported stolen motorcycle in the area.
The motorcycle was taken from the victim’s home during a burglary. During investigation, a suspect was seen and identified by the victim riding by on the stolen cycle. A pursuit ensued, ending at a closed cattle gate guard on Pine Ridge Road.
The suspect, who was not located, fled on foot and left the motorcycle behind. The motorcycle was recovered and released back to the victim.
Alongside the stolen cycle, there were six reported incidents of mail theft in the Mountain Area for the week of April 17 - 23. In total, 73 incidents were reported to the sheriff’s office for the week, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ April 17: Burglary was reported on Buckeye Road.
☆ April 17: Firewood was reportedly stolen from a home on Jean Road East. The victim estimated the firewood at about $600 in value.
☆ April 18: Mail theft was reported on Road 423.
☆ April 19: A Discover credit or debit card was unlawfully used on Old Yosemite Road.
☆ April 19: A school employee advised a deputy a student reportedly had a knife on the bus on the way to a school on Road 427. That student was arrested and booked into Madera County Juvenile Hall.
☆ April 19: A suspicious person was reported on Jean Road East. He was cited and released on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
☆ April 20: Assault was reported on Road 200.
☆ April 21: A juvenile was booked into Madera County Juvenile Hall after making entry into a home on Road 426.
Coarsegold
☆ April 18: Theft was reported at a mailbox cluster in the clubhouse area of Yosemite Springs Park.
☆ April 18: Suspicious activity was reported on Yosemite Springs Parkway, leading to the arrest of a suspect, who was on active probation, for narcotics violations and burglary.
☆ April 18: Mail theft was reported in the area of Ranger Circle and Revis Road in Yosemite Lakes Park.
☆ April 20: Check fraud was reported on Road 417.
☆ April 20: Money was reportedly stolen by an ex-husband from a business in the area of Highway 41 and Cavin Lane.
☆ April 21: After a vehicle stop at Highway 41 and Road 416, the driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Kings County and being in posession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was released with a citation after all evidence was collected and booked at the sheriff’s office.
☆ April 21: Three parcels were reportedly stolen during a mail theft incident on Club House Drive.
☆ April 22: A husband and wife were reportedly having a verbal altercation as they left Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. The man, reportedly intoxicated, jumped out of the vehicle while traveling south on Highway 41. The woman was concerned for her husband’s welfare . He was located and agreed to go home with his wife without further incident.
☆ April 23: Burglary was reported on Titan Drive. Two dirt bikes were taken from an open garage. The stolen bikes were later returned, and the victim did not wish to seek prosecution.
North Fork
☆ April 17: A suspicious person was seen on Road 221. He was later determined to be under the influence of a narcotic, and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ April 18: Mail was reportedly stolen in the area fo Road 274 and Gentle Way.
☆ April 18: Sexual assault of a female juvenile was reported at a home on Via View Drive. The case was forwarded to detectives.
☆ April 19: A man with an extensive history of being under the influence had fallen over and was possibly intoxicated on Road 225. He was booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ April 23: A man with an outstanding warrant was standing at the end of a driveway of a home on Road 200. He was booked into Madera County Jail.
Bass Lake
☆ April 18: Stolen mail was reported on Road 432.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 73 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of April 17 - April 23, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
