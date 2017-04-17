North Fork woman receives fake deputy phone calls: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, April 10 - April 16

On April 12, a woman on De Na Lane in North Fork received a phone call from someone representing themselves as a deputy from the Madera County Sheriff’s Department.
The caller told the victim she had a warrant for her arrest for jury duty, and that she needed to buy prepaid credit cards. The case was forwarded to detectives.
That was one of 56 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of April 10 - April 16, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ April 11: A driver in the area of Junction Drive and Highway 49 was arrested on drug related charges, then issued a citation and released.
☆ April 11: Hacking was reported at Sierra Tel, affecting hundreds of customers. Click here for details.
☆ April 11: Theft was reported in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 49.
☆ April 11: A man in the area of Road 427 and Oak Creek Intermediate School was reportedly intoxicated, and throwing items at people. When contacted, he was found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail on public intoxication charges.
☆ April 14: A seatbelt broke in a patrol vehicle.
☆ April 14: A deputy ran over a raccoon in the Deadwood area on Highway 41.
☆ April 16: A vehicle on Road 426 was impounded due to having expired registration for more than a year.
Coarsegold
☆ April 11: Property was found and booked for safekeeping at the Oakhurst substation.
☆ April 12: Theft was reported on Skyline Ridge Road.
☆ April 13: A missing persons case was reported to the Oakhurst substation.
☆ April 16: A threat was reported at a home on Road 415.
North Fork
☆ April 10: A man was cited and released for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on Road 222.
☆ April 11: A threat was reported on Teaford Poyah. During investigation, it was determined no criminal threat was made, but vandalism did occur.
☆ April 13: An alarm went off at a home on Road 274. A subject had entered the residence and fled the scene.
☆ April 13: Vandalism was reported on Road 225. A suspect was placed under arrest and taken to Madera County Jail for felony vandalism.
☆ April 14: During a welfare check on minor-aged children on Church Street, a man was arrested and booked on outstanding felony charges as well as a misdemeanor warrant.
☆ April 14: A man was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail after a stolen vehicle was recovered by its owner on Road 222. The vehicle was related to a burglary on Rocky Road.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 56 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of April 10 - April 16, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
