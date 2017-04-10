Child tests positive for methamphetamine: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, April 3 - April 9

On April 5, around 3:45 p.m., Madera County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Canoga Drive in Oakhurst to assist Child Protective Services after a 3-month-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.
That was one of 65 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of April 3 - April 9, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ April 3: A deputy spoke at the sheriff’s substation to a concerned party about petty theft on Road 620.
☆ April 4: Shoplifting was reported near Highway 49 and Highway 41. A deputy investigated and determined petty theft had taken place.
☆ April 5: A man with active warrants was cited and provided a day to appear in court in the Oakhurst area.
☆ April 5: A vehicle was burglarized on Cedar Ridge Circle North.
☆ April 6: A student was found in possession of marijuana on Indian Springs Road.
☆ April 7: Charges were requested on a suspect that brandished a knife in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 49.
☆ April 7: Vandalism was reported on River Park Road.
☆ April 9: Domestic violence reportedly took place on Goldside Drive. A suspect was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail without incident.
Coarsegold
☆ April 4: A man from Ahwahnee, later identified as Paul Ruell, was killed in a tractor accident on Road 400.
☆ April 4: Two men walking east on Road 417 were contacted by deputies. One with an active misdemeanor warrant was cited, given a court date, and released.
☆ April 4: Found property was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ April 4: A woman was arrested for public intoxication at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ April 5: A woman was arrested for being under the influence of a narcotic at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ April 6: Harassing telephone calls were reported by a business on Highway 41.
☆ April 7: A deputy recovered 9mm ammunition from a garbage can at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
North Fork
☆ April 4: A deputy from Valley County in Idaho called deputies in Madera to report one of their residents was receiving threatening phone calls from a home on Mammoth Road.
☆ April 6: Fraud was reported on Road 221.
O’Neals
☆ April 4: A threatening phone call was reported on Circle J Ranch Road.
Bass Lake
☆ April 7: Theft was reported on Road 274.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 65 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of April 3 - April 9, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
