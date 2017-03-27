Pursuing minors for pornographic videos: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, March 20 - 26

On March 20, a deputy from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation in Oakhurst on a confidential case involving minors being solicited to work in pornographic videos. The deputy was told a separate victim received Instagram messages from an unknown person trying to hire them to participate in the videos.
A juvenile was questioned early in the morning on the case, and the case was forwarded to detectives for follow-up investigation.
That was one of 69 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 20 - March 26, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ March 20: An intoxicated man was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail in the area of highways 41 and 49.
☆ March 20: A mailbox cluster was vandalized in the area of Road 422 and China Creek Road.
☆ March 21: Narcotics were located in the area of highways 41 and 49. The narcotics were seized to be destroyed.
☆ March 21: A deputy was dispatched to the sheriff’s substation in Oakhurst for reports of a victim’s personal information being used to take out a loan.
☆ March 21: Two security cameras were reportedly stolen on Road 426.
☆ March 21: Theft was reported behind a business in the area of highways 41 and 49.
☆ March 21: Inappropriate photographs were reportedly being sent between students at a middle school on Indian Springs Road.
☆ March 22: Theft was reported behind a business in the area of highways 41 and 49.
☆ March 22: Vehicle burglary was reported on Road 222.
☆ March 23: A wallet was found and returned to its owner at the sheriff’s substation in Oakhurst.
☆ March 24: Vandalism was reported in the boys restroom at a school on Raod 427. The student responsible for the damage was identified, arrested, and booked into Madera County Juvenile Hall.
☆ March 25: A deputy was dispatched to the area of highways 41 and 49 regarding a mental health evaluation. While on scene, the subject later arrived in a vehicle and subsequently committed suicide. An investigation was completed, and a report was written and forwarded to the coroner for final disposition.
Coarsegold
☆ March 20: A deputy was dispatched to Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino as a disturbance was reported. When he arrived, the deputy attempted to detain the female causing the disturbance, who struck out at him. She was eventually restrained, though the deputy suffered minor injuries to his right hand. The woman was booked into Madera County Jail on charges of attempting to deter an officer through threats or violence, and being drunk in public.
☆ March 21: A domestic disturbance was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. No crime was committed, but during investigation, it was discovered a man had an active warrant for his arrest. He was cited and released.
☆ March 21: Theft was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ March 21: Child abuse was reported on Hopi Avenue. No crime was committed.
☆ March 21: A vehicle was vandalized at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. The suspect was caught, but the victim did not wish to press charges.
☆ March 22: A victim on China Creek Road turned in an ID theft packet, as he advised several accounts were opened in his name without his authorization.
North Fork
☆ March 20: A deputy was dispatched to Oak Leaf Way in regards to an assault. On the way, the patrol vehicle got stuck in a mud hole in a home’s driveway. The vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side front fender.
☆ March 21: A person was evicted from a home on Road 225. They later returned after the legal eviction and were arrested.
☆ March 21: A juvenile was checked on by a deputy on Road 224. They were okay.
☆ March 22: A suspicious vehicle, with expired registration, was towed on Road 228.
☆ March 23: Trespassing was reported on Road 222.
☆ March 23: Shots were fired on Road 223. A stolen gun was recovered and a suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
Bass Lake
☆ March 21: A person was evicted, then arrested on outstanding warrants on Road 222. They were turned over to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 69 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 20 - March 26, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
