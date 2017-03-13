Death threats and public intoxication: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, March 6 - 12

On March 9, a Madera County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a home on Cedar Ridge Circle in Oakhurst in regards to a weapons violation. After investigation, it was determined a man had pointed a crossbow at a woman, and threatened to kill her. He was arrested and the case was forwarded to the Madera County District Attorney’s office.
That was one of 58 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 6 - March 12, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ March 6: Child abuse was reported on Indian Springs Road. A report was taken, and Madera County Child Protective Services was contacted.
☆ March 6: A man was arrested, cited, and released on Civic Circle Drive for misdemeanor warrants.
☆ March 9: A family disturbance was reported on Highway 49 near Griffin Drive.
☆ March 10: Theft was reported outside a business on Highway 41, near Highway 49.
☆ March 11: A man was arrested for reckless driving on Junction Drive. He was cited and released.
☆ March 12: A subject was arrested on a warrant in the area of highways 41 and 49.
Coarsegold
☆ March 6: Identity theft was reported in Coarsegold.
☆ March 8: A runaway or missing juvenile was reported on Glacier Drive.
☆ March 9: A man possibly violated a restraining order on Jennifer Lane. The man fled in a vehicle, and a “Be On the Lookout” order was issued.
☆ March 10: A man with an oustanding warrant was arrested in the area of Longhollow and Yosemite Springs Parkway.
☆ March 11: Deputies responded to Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino in regards to a man who was drunk in public, and causing a disturbance. The man, who smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, passed out in a chair. He was taken to Madera County Jail on charges of public intoxication.
North Fork
☆ March 8: A gate was vandalized on Carmen Ranch Road.
Ahwahnee
☆ March 7: Deputies were called to assist child protective services on Griffin Drive. There was insufficient cause to remove children from a home, but a parent voluntarily turned the kids over to a family member.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 58 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 6 - March 12, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
