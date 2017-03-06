Warrants, drugs, and arrests: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Feb. 27 - March 5

On March 3, around 4 p.m., a Madera County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Road 222 in North Fork, where a juvenile male, who had been drinking, was jumping up and down on cars, yelling and screaming. He was placed under a welfare hold for his mental state, and was transported to Madera Community Hospital, with the deputy requesting that charges be forwarded to the Madera County Juvenile Probation Department.
That was one of 52 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office the week of Feb. 27 - March 5, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Feb. 27: Medication was reportedly stolen from a garage at a home on N. Oakview Drive.
☆ Feb. 28: A wallet was lost on Highway 41.
☆ Feb. 28: Community mailboxes on Buckeye Road and Shady Lane were opened. The case was forwarded to the U.S. Postal Service.
☆ Feb. 28: During a traffic stop on Highway 41 and Road 426, a driver was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant and miscellaneous drug charges. They were booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Feb. 28: A deputy responded to reports of someone brandishing a firearm near Road 425A and Manzanita Road earlier in the day.
☆ March 1: A motorcycle with expired plates was coasting on Highway 41, and stopped by deputies. The driver didn’t have a license, or insurance.
☆ March 2: Gasoline was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on Deer Meadow Way.
☆ March 2: A vehicle with expired tags was stopped in Oakhurst. Because the driver had a suspended license, the vehicle was towed.
☆ March 2: A person with an outstanding warrant was contacted at Oakhurst Community Park, and arrested then booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ March 2: Burglary was reported on Highway 41.
☆ March 5: Deputies responded to an antique store on Highway 41 in regards to stolen property out of Coarsegold a few months before. During a vehicle stop, an Oakhurst man was arrested for possession of the stolen property, a methamphetamine pipe, and driving on a suspended license.
Coarsegold
☆ Feb. 27: The maintenance department at a school on Road 415 reported a pump was stolen from campus over the February break.
☆ Feb. 28: Identity theft was reported on Falcon Drive.
☆ March 1: A vehicle burglary was reported on John Muir Drive.
☆ March 1: A deputy was dispatched to N. Dome Drive in regards to empty packages that were discarded from a mail theft of mailbox clusters in the area of Yosemite Lakes Park. The packages were seized to be tested for fingerprints.
☆ March 1: A suspect was arrested and booked on an outstanding warrant in the area of Road 417 and Quartz Mountain Road.
☆ March 2: During a vehicle stop at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, two adult men were arrested for outstanding warrants and booked at Madera County Jail. Drug paraphernalia was found in the car.
☆ March 2: An off-highway vehicle was reportedly stolen from a garage at a home on Road 416.
☆ March 4: Theft was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ March 4: Assault was reported on Big Sandy Drive. The victim didn’t want charges to be filed. A female was later arrested and booked on an outstanding felony no bail arrest warrant.
☆ March 5: During a traffic stop for a minor equipment violation in the area of Highway 41 and Road 200, it was found the driver had a misdemeanor warrant from out of the county. They were booked into Madera County Jail.
Ahwahnee
☆ Feb. 28: A man was arrested on a warrant in the area of Highway 49 and Crooks Mountain Road.
North Fork
☆ March 1: A residential burglary was reported on Wild Rose Lane.
☆ March 2: During a traffic stop in the area of Road 222 and Road 200, a passenger was cited on a misdemeanor warrant.
☆ March 2: A fence was vandalized on Malum Ridge Road.
☆ March 2: A person with an outstanding arrest warrant i nthe area of Road 200 and Hadley Road was cited and released.
☆ March 2: Deputies responded to an area of Road 225 to pick up a subject with a warrant. Upon arrival, the initial person wasn’t located, but another person, with two misdemeanor warrants out of Mariposa County, was found and transported then turned over to Mariposa deputies.
☆ March 4: During a vehicle stop on Road 223 and Road 221, an adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and outstanding warrants.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 52 alls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Feb. 27 - March 5, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
