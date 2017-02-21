Narcotics at the casino

On Feb. 15, Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino regarding a male with an outstanding arrest warrant.
When deputies arrived, they located the man and put him into custody for a no bail felony parole warrant. Upon searching the man, deputies discovered a glass pipe with burnt residue, and a Ziplock bag with brown residue suspected to be methamphetamine. The methamphetamine later was found to weigh 0.83 grams, including the packaging. The man was booked into Madera County Jail.
That was one of 48 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office the week of Feb. 13 - Feb. 19, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Feb. 13: Theft was reported on Indian Springs Road.
☆ Feb. 15: A domestic disturbance was reported on River Park Road, though no crime was committed. A male was cited and released for an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
☆ Feb. 15: A woman on Victoria Lane was transported to Madera Community Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Coarsegold
☆ Feb. 13: A person with an outstanding warrant on Highway 41 and Hogans Mountain Road was booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Feb. 14: A domestic disturbance was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, with a person arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Feb. 14: A missing person report was filed on Chrystal Springs Court.
☆ Feb. 15: A man with a misdemeanor warrant was cited and released near Highway 41 and Road 416.
☆ Feb. 19: A man with a misdemeanor warrant was cited and released near Highway 41 and Pony Express Lane.
North Fork
☆ Feb. 19: A deputy was dispatched to a home on Road 225 and Whiskey Pines Road in North Fork regarding a possible trespasser. During investigation, the deputy accidentally backed into a wooden fence causing damage to the fence and patrol vehicle.
Fish Camp
☆ Feb. 13: A lost firearm was reported in Fish Camp.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 48 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Feb. 13 - 19, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
