Stolen checks and theft: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Feb. 6 - 12

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to 54 calls the week of Feb. 6 - Feb. 12, including reports of stolen checks, fraud, vehicle theft, and people in drunk in public. Those in the Mountain Area are summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Feb. 6: An investigation was performed and a coroner’s report was written on Lindsay Lane.
☆ Feb. 7: A man was cited and released on an outstanding warrant in the area of Lakeside Drive and Cedar Valley.
☆ Feb. 8: A concerned citizen flagged down a deputy to report a drunk woman at a business near the intersection of highways 41 and 49. The deputy noted the woman was intoxicated and unable to care for herself. She was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Feb. 9: A caregiver on Lindsay Lane reported she was assaulted by a neighbor, and requested charges be filed.
☆ Feb. 9: A person reported their friend stole $20 from his residence on Redbud Drive. The victim requested no charges.
☆ Feb. 10: A vehicle was reportedly stolen on Road 427.
Coarsegold
☆ Feb. 6: Theft was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. During investigation, it was found a female suspect had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants for her arrest. She was placed into custody and later cited and released.
☆ Feb. 7: While investigating a report of sexual assault on Seminole Drive, it was determined the incident happened in Stockton. A report was forwarded to the Stockton Police Department.
☆ Feb. 8: A family disturbance was reported on Flying O Ranch Road.
☆ Feb. 9: A protective restraining order was reportedly violated at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. One person was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Feb. 11: Check fraud was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. A victim advised checks were stolen out of Fresno, and requested charges on a suspect who attempted to cash a stolen check. The suspect, a woman from Stockton, was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
North Fork
☆ Feb. 8: An adult male, said to be depressed, was reported missing from Ridgewood Way.
☆ Feb. 9: A patient was taken to a hospital in protective care from Ridgewood Road.
Bass Lake
☆ Feb. 9: Domestic violence was reported in the area of Road 222 and Road 274.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 54 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Feb. 6 - Feb. 12, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
