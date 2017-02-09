Intoxicated and armed: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Jan. 30 - Feb. 5

On Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Person Loop North in Coarsegold for reports of a family disturbance, with a father shooting off handgun rounds.
Upon arrival, deputies contacted the man’s adult-aged daughters, who said they got into a fight with their father when he shot three rounds, then pointed the gun at them. They said their father was intoxicated, and still inside the home.
Deputies ordered the man out of the home, and he was taken into custody. He had a laceration to his head, and was treated by medical staff at scene before being booked into Madera County Jail.
That was one of 64 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Jan. 30: A burglary was reported on Highway 41 near the intersection with Highway 49.
☆ Jan. 31: Vandalism was reported on River Park Road.
☆ Jan. 31: A minor vehicle accident involving a school administrator was reported on School Road (427). No injuries were reported.
☆ Feb. 1: Identity theft was reported on Indian Springs Road.
☆ Feb. 1: A woman on School Road (427) reported her ex-boyfriend may have stolen her cell phone.
☆ Feb. 1: An intoxicated female was reported on Highway 41 near the intersection with Highway 49. She was arrested and was sent to be booked into jail, but was instead cited out at a hospital after medical treatment.
☆ Feb. 2: Fraud was reported on Enterprise Drive.
☆ Feb. 4: Theft was reported in the area of Road 425b and Road 426.
Coarsegold
☆ Jan. 31: A burglary was reported on Road 425C. It was discovered no burglary was committed, but a building was reportedly vandalized.
☆ Jan. 31: A home was burglarized on Forest Glenn Road. The victim suspects his daughter was responsible for the incident, as he is currently evicting her from a home near the residence that was burglarized.
☆ Feb. 1: A residential burglary was reported on Highway 41. A flat screen television was taken.
☆ Feb. 1: Upon checking a vehicle at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, its driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
☆ Feb. 2: After conducting a vehicle stop at Road 416 and Highway 41, a man was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant, and booked at Madera County Jail without incident.
☆ Feb. 2: Narcotics were reportedly found by security personnel at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ Feb. 3: A suspect on Seminole Drive was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail on charges of for child abuse.
☆ Feb. 4: A passenger in a vehicle at Highway 41 and Road 417 was cited and released for a warrant out of Mariposa County.
☆ Feb. 4: During a traffic stop at Yosemite Springs Parkway and Long Hollow Drive, the driver was arrested for a suspended license. The vehicle was towed by Doc’s Towing.
☆ Feb. 4: A man on Road 417 reported he was followed the previous night by unknown people near Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. The man had an outstanding warrant out of Madera County, and was cited and released.
☆ Feb. 5: A deputy found a reportedly stolen vehicle on Shah Lane. Investigation showed the license plate was stolen out of Riverside County a few days before.
☆ Feb. 5: A suspect trespassing at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
North Fork
☆ Jan. 30: An incident of domestic violence was reported on Road 225. A male victim sustained a minor laceration to his neck, and was treated by medical staff. A suspect was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Jan. 31: An intoxicated female was reportedly causing a disturbance on Road 225. The woman broke a mirror in the reporting party’s vehicle, though they didn’t wish to press charges. The woman was placed into custody and booked for charges of public intoxication.
☆ Feb. 1: Arson was reported in the area of Road 224 and Wilcox Drive.
☆ Feb. 1: A deputy was stopped by a citzen on Road 222 who wished to turn in narcotics.
☆ Feb. 1: A residential burglary was reported on Pahuma Lane.
☆ Feb. 2: The sheriff’s office was conducting training in the area of Hartley and Crane Valley roads, when a sheriff’s vehicle was damaged.
Raymond
☆ Jan. 30: A teacher at a school on Road 600 found drugs and related paraphernalia outside a classroom. The items were collected by the School Resource Deputy and booked at the Oakhurst substation.
☆ Jan. 31: Theft occurred on Road 600. A suspect was contacted on Highway 41 and arrested. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the victim, with the suspect booked into Madera County Jail.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 64 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
