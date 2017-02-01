Fraud, assaults, and theft: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Jan. 23-29

On Jan. 29, shortly before midnight, a deputy from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino to investigate a possible assault.
On surveillance video, it was shown a male struck a woman twice in the head as he lead her out of the casino. The two had left the area by vehicle before the deputy arrived.
That was one of 75 incidents responded to by the sheriff’s office the week of Jan. 23-29, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Jan. 23: A woman was placed on a mental evaluation hold on Road 423.
☆ Jan. 23: A woman was arrested and booked on several misdemeanor warrants during a family disturbance on Lauri Lane.
☆ Jan. 24: Both a man and woman were arrested during a domestic disturbance on Highway 41. The woman was arrested for domestic felony charges, while the male was transported to a hospital in Fresno while under misdemeanor charges. A child was removed from the home and put into Child Protective Services. Both people were on felony probation.
☆ Jan. 25: Domestic violence was reported on Terri Lane. A man was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Jan. 26: A person was arrested on an outstanding warrant near highways 41 and 49.
☆ Jan. 26: A juvenile was placed on a mental health hold on School Road.
☆ Jan. 26: A person was put under a mental health hold on Highway 41 near River Falls Lane.
☆ Jan. 26: Inside a business on Highway 41, an intoxicated man was harassing customers. He was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
Coarsegold
☆ Jan. 23: Vehicle burglary was reported in the Coarsegold area.
☆ Jan. 23: Assault was reported inside a home on Cavin Lane.
☆ Jan. 23: A civil dispute was reported on Seminole Avenue, with a possible violation of a court order that took place.
☆ Jan. 24: A person was placed on a mental health hold on Lilley Mountain Drive.
☆ Jan. 24: A fraud check was performed on Douglas Trail.
☆ Jan. 24: Sexual offense on a minor was reported on Highway 41, with the case forwarded to the detectives unit.
☆ Jan. 25: A restraining order was reportedly violated on Seminole Court.
☆ Jan. 25: A parent on Foxtail Road wished to report his 16-year-old son had run away.
☆ Jan. 26: Vehicle burglary was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. The victim said several items were taken, and the thief or thieves had gained access through a defective driver’s side window.
☆ Jan. 26: A deputy conducted a vehicle stop at the intersection of Highway 41 and Road 416 in Coarsegold. It was found the driver was in possession of personal identifying information for more than 10 other people, and they were arrested on related charges and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Jan. 26: A suspicious person with an outstanding warrant was arrested and cited out in the area of Pony Express and Forest Glen Road.
☆ Jan. 27: Theft was reported by telephone on Sunset Ridge Road W.
☆ Jan. 28: A woman in possession of a knife and gun on Deer Trail Lane was reportedly trying to harm herself. Upon deputy arrival it was found her husband had taken the weapons from her and secured them. She met the criteria for a mental health evaluation and was taken to an area hospital.
☆ Jan. 28: Complaints of a dog barking were made on Barcus Circle. Victims had made 13 complaints to the Madera County Animal Control Department, and about a dozen to the sheriff’s office about the dog, but the issue hadn’t been resolved. The case was forwarded to the distict attorney’s office.
North Fork
☆ Jan. 24: Residential burglary was reported on Willow Creek Drive.
☆ Jan. 25: A person with an outstanding warrant was arrested on Road 200 and transported to Madera County Jail.
☆ Jan. 26: Fraud was reported by telephone on Manzanita Drive.
☆ Jan. 26: A vehicle blocking an area of Wild Rose Lane was towed.
☆ Jan. 28: On Weatherly Lane, a man wished to turn himself in for an outstanding felony warrant from Stanislaus Superior Court. The man said he would be waiting at the Gas N Stuff on Road 222, and was placed into custody without incident.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 75 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Jan. 23 - Jan. 29, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
MCSO
Comments