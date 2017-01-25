Man arrested after dangerous chase in Oakhurst

A 45-year-old man was arrested last week after he allegedly led Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies on a high-speed chase through Oakhurst on a stolen motorcycle.
Bryan Dean Flynn, of Oakhurst, remained in Madera County Jail Tuesday on charges of recklessly evading and resisting a peace officer and possession of stolen property. He is held on $50,000 bail.
On Jan. 18, Flynn was traveling on Highway 41 in Oakhurst when a deputy attempted to pull him over for what they said was a routine traffic stop. Upon activating lights and sirens, Flynn allegedly took off northbound on the highway, from Hodges Hill Drive to near El Cid’s Mexican Restaurant.
At some point, Flynn allegedly laid the bike down and attempted to flee. A deputy chased him and quickly detained him a short distance away, alongside assistance from two K9 units, a patrol deputy, and sergeant, all from the sheriff’s office.
The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Madera County, deputies said.
