Burglaries, assaults, and narcotics: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Jan. 9-15

On Jan. 9, deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Crane Valley Road in Bass Lake, as a possible stolen vehicle was parked in a home’s driveweay.
After confirming the vehicle was stolen out of Eastern Madera County, an adult man was arrested for possession of stolen property, burglary tools, and a felony probation violation. An adult female was also arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, with both cases forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for charges.
That was one of 68 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office the week of Jan. 9-15, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Jan. 9: Reports of unlawful use of bank information on River Park Road.
☆ Jan. 9: Theft was reported on Lewis Creek Road.
☆ Jan. 12: Tampering was reported by a lawyer in regards to a civil case in Madera County Superior Court. The case was forwarded to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.
☆ Jan. 12: After a traffic enforcement stop, the driver’s car was stored as they were driving on a suspended license.
Coarsegold
☆ Jan. 12: Deputies responded to a home on Paloma Road regarding possible people inside the residence. Multiple subjects were detained, with one cited on a misdemeanor warrant. The homeowner did not want to press charges.
☆ Jan. 12: Four teenagers were thrown into Fresno River after a boat capsized near Rivergold Elementary School. They were all rescued and the case was closed.
☆ Jan. 13: An investigation was conducted into a deceased person on Long Hollow Drive, with the report forwarded to the chief coroners office and the detective’s unit for review.
☆ Jan. 13: A man was booked into Madera County Jail on possession of methamphetamine for sale after he was stopped on Oonay Nation Road. The man also had a scale in his possession.
North Fork
☆ Jan. 9: A woman was placed into custody after she was reportedly drunk in public on Road 200. She was slurring her speech, unsteady on her feet, and emitted a strong odor of alcohol.
☆ Jan. 10: A deputy drove a county vehicle into a canal filled with water in the North Fork area, which required assistance from a tow truck to remove. No known damage was sustained.
☆ Jan. 12: Criminal threats were reported on Road 224.
☆ Jan. 12: Possible child abuse was reported at a home on Sunridge Road. An investigation was conducted and a deputy determined no evidence of such abuse.
☆ Jan. 14: A man on Willow Creek lit his mattress on fire, and was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
Bass Lake
☆ Jan. 10: Burglary was reported on Road 222. Upon arrival, it was discovered a suspect or suspects forced their way into the lower section of the home, and attempted to steal a vehicle parked on the property.
Raymond
☆ Jan. 15: A physical altercation, with injuries, was reported on Road 608. A suspect was identified but not located on arrival by deputies.
Ahwahnee
☆ Jan. 12: A man on Highway 49 was reportedly intoxicated and assaulted both his girlfriend and mother. He fled the area before deputies arrived. Later that night, the mother called deputies to report her son had returned and choked her in order to obtain her cell phone. Though he again fled the area, he was later found, arrested, and booked into Madera County Jail.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 68 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Jan. 9-15, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
MCSO
Comments