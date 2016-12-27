Thefts, DUIs, and more: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Dec. 18 - 25

On Dec. 23, a deputy stopped a male driver on Highway 41 in Coarsegold and arrested him for having both an outstanding felony warrant, and for allegedly driving under the influence. The man’s female passenger was also arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance.
Both people were booked into Madera County Jail on charges related to the stop.
That was one of 82 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office the week of Dec. 18 - Dec. 25, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Dec. 19: Vandalism was reported on Enterprise Drive. During investigation, it was found to be a vehicle burglary.
☆ Dec. 19: A gym door was vandalized.
☆ Dec. 19: A male suspect with an out of county warrant was arrested after he was reportedly running through a neighborhood on Road 425A.
☆ Dec. 20: A domestic violence restraining order was violated on Old Barn Way.
☆ Dec. 20: Fraud is reported on Liberty Drive.
☆ Dec. 20: Vandalism reported in the Oakhurst area.
☆ Dec. 20: A driver stopped for expired registration near Highway 49 and Harmony Lane was arrested and cited for possession of drugs.
☆ Dec. 20: Illegal substances were reported on Lauri Lane, and an 18-year-old women was arrested then booked into Madera County Jail during investigation.
☆ Dec. 21: A driver with no front license plate in the area of Highway 49 and Oak Park Way was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail on drug-related charges.
☆ Dec. 21: Suspicious activity was reported on Highway 41, and a man was placed in custody for being a danger to himself.
☆ Dec. 21: Possible gasoline theft was reported on Road 426.
☆ Dec. 21: A mother reported her daughter was missing from Alerna Way.
☆ Dec. 22: A customer was reportedly harassing a business on Greenwood Way.
☆ Dec. 22: Deputies responded to Spook Lane for a possible sexual assault. During investigation, it was determined no sexual assault occurred.
☆ Dec. 22: An injured female was reportedly walking on a roadway in Oakhurst. Investigation revealed she may have been assaulted, but she refused to provide any information. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
☆ Dec. 25: A burglary was reported on South Oakview Drive.
☆ Dec. 25: Battery was reported on Long Hollow Drive. Both parties did not wish to file charges against each other.
☆ Dec. 25: A man with three outstanding misdemeanor warrants was cited and released after found sitting in a parked vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Junction Drive.
Coarsegold
☆ Dec. 19: Theft was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. During investigation, a female with active arrest warrants was cited and released.
☆ Dec. 19: An intoxicated woman at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Dec. 21: Fraud was reported on Wells Road.
☆ Dec. 21: A 3-year-old child may have put some acid in his ear along Highway 41. His mother transported him to the doctor.
☆ Dec. 21: Fraud reported in the area of Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ Dec. 22: Fraud was reported on Long View Drive.
☆ Dec. 23: A wallet was reportedly stolen at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ Dec. 23: Vandalism was reported on Highway 41.
☆ Dec. 23: An incident of elder abuse was reported on Road 415, with an Emergency Protection Order granted.
☆ Dec. 23: Property was found at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ Dec. 23: Mail was stolen from a mailbox cluster on Millstream Lane.
☆ Dec. 24: Upon arriving to a business on Highway 41 in Coarsegold, it was determined a firearm had been used to shoot out one of its windows. Four 20-gauge shell casings were located at the scene. A suspect was named and a statement was obtained.
☆ Dec. 25: A residential burglary was reported on Tioga Drive.
☆ Dec. 25: A suspect on Road 400 was placed into custody for a mental health evaluation.
North Fork
☆ Dec. 19: A female was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol, and/or drugs after a family disturbance on Road 222.
☆ Dec. 21: A wallet was found on Road 428.
☆ Dec. 22: Property was lost on Road 225.
Ahwahnee
☆ Dec. 22: Trespassing was reported on Road 619.
☆ Dec. 25: A 17-year-old male was arrested and booked into Madera County Juvenile Hall after a reported disturbance on Leach Road.
Bass Lake
☆ Dec. 19: A deputy was dispatched to Road 432 regarding a report of found property. The property’s owner was located and notified.
☆ Dec. 20: A golf cart was reportedly stolen on Road 274.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 82 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Dec. 18 - Dec. 25, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
MCSO
Comments