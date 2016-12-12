Thefts and arrests: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Dec. 5 - Dec. 11

From the week of Dec. 5 - Dec. 11, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to at least 51 reported incidents, including a string of thefts throughout the Mountain Area. They are summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Dec. 5: A suspect was arrested walking towards Oakhurst Community College with a knife and in a lime green shirt.
☆ Dec. 5: A deputy was dispatched to Daisy Lane in regards to a domestic dispute.
☆ Dec. 5: Two people were contacted during a check on a suspicious vehicle on Victoria Lane. One had a felony no-bail arrest warrant out of Mariposa County, and was turned over to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office to be booked into that county’s jail.
☆ Dec. 6: A person was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail for being drunk in public at an Oakhurst shopping center.
☆ Dec. 8: Someone reported the possible theft of a package at a home on Nelder Heights Drive.
☆ Dec. 11: Theft was reported on Pine Ridge Road.
☆ Dec. 11: Theft was reported on Yosemite Pines Drive.
Coarsegold
☆ Dec. 5: Theft reported on Apache Road, with a suspect identified.
☆ Dec. 7: A Coarsegold couple left to join the protests in Standing Rock, North Dakota, and ceased contact with their adult daughter.
North Fork
☆ Dec. 6: A vehicle was vandalized at the North Fork Christian Church Center.
☆ Dec. 8: A driver with two misdemeanor warrants was cited in the area of Douglas Ranger Station.
☆ Dec. 9: A man driving a quad and a woman driving a white Ford car on Thunder Way were contacted by deputies. The man was a parolee at large and booked into Madera County Jail. Both the quad and vehicle were reported stolen.
☆ Dec. 10: A domestic issue was reported on Road 222.
Bass Lake
☆ Dec. 6: Fuel was reportedly siphoned from a truck in Willow Cove.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 51 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Dec. 5 - Dec. 11, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
MCSO
Comments