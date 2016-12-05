Sex crime in Coarsegold: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, Nov. 28 - Dec. 4

On Dec. 1, deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 43000 block of Running Deer Road in regards to a report of an adult committing a sex offense on a minor. An investigation was conducted, and a male suspect was identified, arrested, and booked into Madera County Jail on the charges. The case was turned over to the sheriff’s detective unit, and to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.
That was one of 52 incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Nov. 28 - Dec. 4, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Nov. 28: An adult male was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the 40000 block of Highway 49.
☆ Nov. 29: A juvenile male was reported missing in the 50000 block of Hangtree Lane.
☆ Dec. 1: Fraud was reported in the 48000 block of Liberty Drive.
☆ Dec. 2: A man with dementia was located in the 41000 block of Pamela Place.
☆ Dec. 2: A School Resource Deputy responded to Evergreen High School in regards to a student who had a cigarette in a classroom. Upon searching the student’s backpack, the assistant principal discovered the student in possession of Sharpie markers and had graffiti on his skateboard, which the deputy noticed was the same as graffiti on the school campus. The deputy attempted to photograph the graffiti, but the student became agitated, tried to take the skateboard away from the deputy, and continued to interfere. The student was arrested for interference and booked into Madera County Juvenile Hall.
Coarsegold
☆ Nov. 28: Theft was reported in the 35000 block of Highway 41.
☆ Nov. 28: Theft was reported in the 29000 block of Kings Canyon Court.
☆ Nov. 28: Burglary and vandalism were reported in the 28000 block of Highway 41.
☆ Nov. 30: Fraudulent purchases were reportedly made online through a checking account linked to Coarsegold.
☆ Nov. 30: A woman in the 30000 block of Hogans Mountain Road contacted the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, claiming her stepson had charged her while carrying a baseball bat. Upon contacting the stepson, he denied those claims, and said instead he was in a relationship with the woman after his father died. The case was forwarded to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.
☆ Nov. 30: Thefts were reported in the 42000 block of Holiday Way.
☆ Nov. 30: Burglary and vandalism were reported in the 47000 block of Navajo Avenue.
☆ Dec. 3: Two roommates were arguing in the 47000 block of Road 417. One of them, a male, had two activde misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. He was cited and released.
☆ Dec. 3: A woman reported a fraudulent call made to her residence in the 31000 block of Kennedy Road.
Bass Lake
☆ Dec. 1: A telephone box in the 54000 block of Crane Valley was vandalized. No criminal charges were requested.
☆ Dec. 2: A suspect was placed under citizen’s arrest for theft of wood from a neighbor’s house in the 54000 block of Crane Valley. They were transported to Madera County Jail without incident.
Raymond
☆ Nov. 28: A man in the area of Road 603 and Road 407 said another male pulled a gun on him. The case was forwarded to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.
Ahwahnee
☆ Dec. 2: Christmas trees were reportedly stolen in the 43000 block of Highway 41.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 52 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Nov. 28 - Dec. 4, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
