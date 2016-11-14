Thefts and assaults: Madera County Sheriff’s Log Nov. 7 - Nov. 13

During the week of Nov. 7 - Nov. 13, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to 57 calls, with residents in the Mountain Area reporting incidents of theft, assault and public intoxication. They are summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Nov. 7: A court order was reportedly violated in the 45000 block of Lauri Lane.
☆ Nov. 8: A student at Evergreen High School reportedly set off a firecracker on campus. They were interviewed and sent home for the day, with charges sent to the Juvenile Probation Department.
☆ Nov. 9: Property was found in the 48000 block of Liberty Drive, and returned to its rightful owner.
☆ Nov. 9: Attempted theft of a travel trailer was reported in the 42000 block of Coma Court.
☆ Nov. 11: A vehicle was stopped in the area of Highway 41 and Royal Oaks Drive. The driver had an outstanding arrest warrant, and was cited.
☆ Nov. 12: A deputy contacted a person on Madera County Adult Probation in the area of Highway 41 and Golden Oak Loop. That person was cited on drug-related charges.
☆ Nov. 12: A detached garage was reportedly burglarized in the 38000 block of Golden Ball Drive.
☆ Nov. 13: Theft reported in the 40000 block of Highway 41. A woman said her purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Coarsegold
☆ Nov. 7: An 8-year-old student advised a school employee her mother was out of town, and didn’t like how a babysitter was taking care of her and three siblings in the 31000 block of Blackfoot Road. The School Resource Deputy talked to the student and visited the home. The mother advised she would return the next day, and the four children stayed with their aunt for the evening. The case was forwarded to CPS and Social Services.
☆ Nov. 8: A suspicious incident was reported in the 47000 block of Oneida Avenue.
☆ Nov. 10 A driver with two outstanding misdemeanor warrants was cited and released after she was stopped in the area of Road 417 and Big Sandy Drive with expired registration tags.
☆ Nov. 10: A man with a warrant and in possession of narcotics at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino was booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Nov. 11: Vandalism was reported in the 28000 block of Yosemite Springs Parkway.
☆ Nov. 11: A suspicious person was reported in the 47000 block of Navajo Avenue.
☆ Nov. 12: A lost wallet was turned into the Oakhurst Substation.
☆ Nov. 13: A drunk woman was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, and booked into Madera County Jail.
North Fork
☆ Nov. 10: Assault reported in the 56000 block of Horn Road.
☆ Nov. 12: Attempted theft of gasoline was reported in the 32000 block of Weatherly Lane.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 57 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Nov. 7 - Nov. 13, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Comments