Thefts and vandalism: Madera County Sheriff’s Log Oct. 24 - 30

On Oct. 28, a woman in North Fork, at the 33000 block of Road 228, was arrested for public intoxication after the Madera County Sheriff’s Office received reports of assault taking place.
That was one of 78 incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Oct. 24 - 30, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Oct. 25: Threats reported in the 38000 block of Terri Lane.
☆ Oct. 25: A backpack was found in the 40000 block of Highway 41.
☆ Oct. 25: Theft reported in the area of Road 426 and Highview Drive.
☆ Oct. 26: A suspicious package, which later turned out to be a water bottle, was reported in the 51000 block of Dorstan Drive. The reporting party didn’t want the item, and had deputies take it for destruction.
☆ Oct. 26: A woman’s vehicle was sprayed with a fire extinguisher in the 49000 block of Road 427, and she reported the incident as vandalism.
☆ Oct. 27: A firearm was located at a residence in the 49000 block of Allen Road, where a person with active probation was located.
☆ Oct. 27: A male was heard screaming in the 40000 block of Highway 41. He was arrested for public intoxication.
☆ Oct. 28: A man with a gun was determined to be a danger to himself and others in the 40000 block of Highway 41. He was taken for a mental health evaluation at Madera Community Hospital. A second person met the same criteria and was sent for an evaluation.
☆ Oct. 30: When making contact at a traffic stop in the area of Highway 41 and Road 222, deputies observed a male passenger smoking marijuana in the passenger’s seat with a child under a year old in the rear passenger seat of the car. He was cited for possession of marijuana and a report was forwarded to Child Protective Services for review.
Coarsegold
☆ Oct. 24: Fraud reported in the 32000 block of Vetoll Road.
☆ Oct. 24: Domestic dispute reported in the 30000 block of Lilley Mountain.
☆ Oct. 24: During a traffic stop in the area of Highway 49 and Stone Creek Drive, the driver was determined to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, for which they were cited and released.
☆ Oct. 25: A search warrant was served on an outdoor marijuana growing operation. No further details were provided.
☆ Oct. 26: A man was cited for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant after deputies responded to a possible domestic violence case in the 29000 block of Long Hollow Court North.
☆ Oct. 26: Theft reported in the 34000 block of Highway 41.
☆ Oct. 26: A stolen handgun was reported in the 42000 block of Long Hollow Drive.
☆ Oct. 27: Identity theft was reported in the Coarsegold area.
☆ Oct. 29: Theft reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ Oct. 29: Deputies responded to a verbal disturbance in Yosemite Lakes Park. A man was arrested for violating probation and was booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Oct. 30: A missing person’s report was filed in the 30000 block of Person Court.
North Fork
☆ Oct. 24: A deputy was dispatched to the 56000 block of Road 226 in regards to a verbal argument. A man was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.
☆ Oct. 25: A man was reportedly brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner during a disturbance in the 45000 block of Sequoia Circle. Charges were forwarded to the District Attorney’s office.
☆ Oct. 25: When responded to a call about a firearm, a deputy searched a related vehicle and located drugs in the car. The driver was arrested and given a citation, then released.
☆ Oct. 25: A shotgun with no serial number was inside a vehicle at the dead end of Muir Drive. It was taken to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
☆ Oct. 27: A deputy was dispatched to the 57000 block of Road 225 for a referral from Child Protective Services. The case was forwarded to detectives.
☆ Oct. 28: Assault was reported in the 33000 block of Road 228. A woman was arrested for public intoxication.
Bass Lake
☆ Oct. 24: Credit card fraud was reported in the 40000 block of Road 222.
Ahwahnee
☆ Oct. 27: Vandalism was reported in the 43000 block of Highway 49.
☆ Oct. 30: Vandalism was reported in the 44000 block of Road 619.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 78 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Oct. 24 - 30, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
MCSO
Comments