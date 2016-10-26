Ahwahnee murder, sexual abuse of a minor: Madera County Sheriff’s Log Oct. 17 - 23

On Oct. 21, Dennis Dolan, 68 and a resident of Ahwahnee, was found dead outside his home in the 41000 block of Road 600. Investigations later led deputies to Craig Anthony Fetty, 28, and Tiffany Dambrino, 20, both Oakhurst residents who were arrested and booked into Madera County Jail on murder charges related to Dolan’s death. Click here for that story.
Also Oct. 21, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a female child was being sexually abused in the 40000 block of Highway 49. After deputies arrived to investigate, with the case later forwarded to the detectives unit, two children were placed into protective custody with Madera County Child Protective Services.
Those were some of the 84 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Oct. 17 - Oct. 23, with a summary of the reports in the Mountain Area below:
Oakhurst
☆ Oct. 17: A driver stopped for a equipment violation in the area of Highway 41 and Road 426 was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail for being DUI for alcohol and drugs. Passengers in the car were cited and released for also being in possession of narcotics.
☆ Oct. 17: Upon arrival to a possible domestic disturbance in the 40000 block of Highway 49, deputies discovered a man “half walking” to his vehicle. He was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, and had been driving his car before an argument with a female in the area. The man was taken into custody for DUI.
☆ Oct. 17: A man who failed to stop his car at the stop sign at Civic Circle Drive and Road 426 was stopped, and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited on the charges.
☆ Oct. 17: An uncooperative man was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail. He was reportedly confrontational with the person who called him in.
☆ Oct. 17: A male driver stopped in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 49 was found to be driving on a suspended license, and booked into Madera County Jail on drug sales.
☆ Oct. 18: Theft was reported at a business in the 40000 block of Highway 41.
☆ Oct. 18: A male driver was booked into Madera County Jail for driving on an expired license and in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia after stopped in the area of Pine Ridge Way and Pine Ridge Road.
☆ Oct. 20: A lost passport was reported at the Sheriff’s Substation.
☆ Oct. 20: Forged checks reported in the 40000 block of Junction Drive.
☆ Oct. 20: A trail camera was reportedly stolen in the 42000 block of Road 222.
☆ Oct. 20: A man was arrested in the 49000 block of Road 426 for domestic violence charges, with an emergency protective order issued.
☆ Oct. 22: When performing a check on the 40000 block of Highway 41, a deputy arrested a man for narcotics violations and booked him into Madera County Jail.
☆ Oct. 22: Wheel and tire theft reported in the 41000 block of Highway 41.
☆ Oct. 22: One person was booked into Madera County Jail on felony domestic violence charges in the 49000 block of Pierce Drive.
Coarsegold
☆ Oct. 17: Burglary reported in the 35000 block of Highway 41.
☆ Oct. 17: Vandalism reported in the 32000 block of Highway 41.
☆ Oct. 17: Fraud reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, when a woman reported there were unauthorized charges on her debit card.
☆ Oct. 18: A man with an outstanding warrant was found in the 29000 block of Horseshoe Court, and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Oct. 18: A woman reported as potentially combative was located, after being advised by two Calfire personnel, in a field in the 29000 block of Kit Carson Court. She had two outstanding warrants and was taken into custody, cited, and released.
☆ Oct. 19: A man with a misdemeanor warrant was located at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino’s helipad and was transported to the Mariposa County line to be handed over to a Mariposa County Deputy Sheriff. A female involved in the situation was detained by casino security.
☆ Oct. 20: A domestic violence incident was reported in the 30200 block of Yosemite Springs Parkway.
☆ Oct. 22: During a burglary in the 31000 block of Road 400, the homeowner advised he confronted and detained a suspect. A female was booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Oct. 23: An unattended death was reported in the 30000 block of North Dome Drive, and forwarded to the Detective Deputy Coroner Division for possible follow up.
☆ Oct. 23: Death threats and harassing phone calls were reported in the 29000 block of Acorn Court.
Ahwahnee
☆ Oct. 18: Property theft and a restraining order violation were reported in the 41000 block of Road 600.
☆ Oct. 21: Assault reported in the 41000 block of Road 600
North Fork
☆ Oct. 18: Residential burglary reported in the 57000 block of Road 225.
☆ Oct. 21: A driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the area of Road 200 and Road 222.
Bass Lake
☆ Oct. 20: Found property was reported at the Oakhurst Sheriff’s Substation.
☆ Oct. 21: Burglary reported in the 54000 block of Willow Cove.
☆ Oct. 21: Shoplifting reported in the 54000 block of Road 432, at the Pines Market.
