Oakhurst residents arrested for alleged Ahwahnee murder

Sheriff Varney announced Saturday that two people in Oakhurst have been arrested in connection to Friday’s murder in Ahwahnee.
Craig Anthony Fetty, 28 years old, from Oakhurst and Tiffany Dambrino, 20 years old, also from Oakhurst were arrested late Saturday afternoon. Detectives are continuing the investigation, but at this point Fetty has been arrested for murder and Dambrino has been arrested on another felony charge in relation to the murder.
The victim, identified late Saturday as Dennis Dolan, 68, was found unresponsive at his residence in the 41000 block of Road 600, near Highway 49 in Ahwahnee, at around 1:30 on Friday morning. The death appeared to be a homicide and detectives were called to the scene. Detectives began conducting follow-up investigation, leading to the arrests earlier today.
The cause of death appears to be blunt force trauma to the head and possible stab wounds. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning. There is no indication that further arrests will be made.
