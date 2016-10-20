‘I just bought it brand new,’ Davis family asks for help in finding trailer stolen in Coarsegold

A family is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a brand new trailer they bought five days before it was stolen from the Yosemite RV Resort, formerly a KOA campground, in Coarsegold early Wednesday morning.
Around 1:50 a.m., a dark, 1990s model Chevrolet truck pulled up to the trailer and allegedly took off with it behind, as captured by security cameras at the resort.
Rick Davis with Davis & Sons Construction of Los Osos, which is doing remodeling at the resort, said footage also showed the truck returning to the area around 6:30 a.m., possibly to steal more equipment.
“I mean, I just bought it brand new off the lot,” said Davis, adding it was worth nearly $5,000. “So that’s great that it was stolen.”
Davis described the trailer as a 2017 6-by-12-foot silver Interstate trailer, with all stickers removed and two small dents on the passenger side fender.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Oakhurst Substation at (559) 658-2555, or Rick Davis at (805) 391-3618.
Staff report
