North Fork woman allegedly offers alcohol and sex to minors: Madera County Sheriff’s Log Oct. 10-16

On Oct. 10, shortly before 5 p.m., a Madera County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the North Fork area after a woman was reported as allegedly giving alcohol to, and having sex, with minors. The case was forwarded to detectives and Madera County Child Protective Services for follow up.
That was one of 75 calls made to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Oct. 10 - Oct. 16, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Oct. 10: A deputy was dispatched to the 49000 block of School Road (427) for a report of a minor being slapped by an adult.
☆ Oct. 11: After stopping a vehicle in the area of Road 426 and Deer Meadow Way, the driver was found in possession of a loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia. A passenger was found in possession of narcotics. Both were arrested and booked into Madera County Jail on firearm and narcotics charges.
☆ Oct. 13: Vandalism was reported at the Grant Mercantile building.
☆ Oct. 13: A transient person was causing a disturbance at a business in the Oakhurst area. The suspect was arrested.
☆ Oct. 13: A deputy responded to the area of Highway 41 and Road 426 after reports of a screaming man. The man was transported for a medical evaluation, with no charges filed.
☆ Oct. 13: Charges were filed after a routine vehicle stop on Highway 41 near Old Barn Way.
☆ Oct. 15: Theft was reported at a business in the 40000 block of Highway 41.
☆ Oct. 16: A man walking in the 40000 block of Highway 41 was found to have a misdemeanor warrant, and was arrested then booked into Madera County Jail.
Coarsegold
☆ Oct. 10: A man was arrested on charges of public intoxication and outstanding warrants in the 30000 block of Hogans Mountain Road.
☆ Oct. 10: A vehicle was stopped in the Coarsegold Village area for having no license plate light. The driver was found in possession of marijuana, and was booked into Madera County Jail on traffic and drug charges.
☆ Oct. 10: A deputy was flagged down for found property, which was placed into the Madera County Sheriff’s Department for safekeeping.
☆ Oct. 12: Harassment reported in the area of Highway 41 and Old Corral Road.
☆ Oct. 13: A residential burglary was reported in the 35000 block of Highway 41.
☆ Oct. 13: One person was cited on a misdemeanor warrant after a group was found camping off of the road near Highway 41 and Konklin Road.
☆ Oct. 14: Found property reported in the 30000 block of Yosemite Springs Parkway. It was turned over for destruction.
☆ Oct. 15: A woman reported losing her wallet at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
North Fork
☆ Oct. 11: A 38-year-old man was booked into Madera County Jail on domestic violence charges after he pushed his mother during an argument in the 36000 block of Teaford Poyah.
☆ Oct. 12: A missing persons report was filed in the 48000 block of Liberty Drive.
Bass Lake
☆ Oct. 10: Burglary reported in the Grizzly Road area.
O’Neals
☆ Oct. 14: Marijuana was found on a bus in the 45000 block of Road 200.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 75 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Oct. 10 - Oct. 16, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
