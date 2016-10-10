Public intoxication in Oakhurst: Madera County Sheriff’s Log Oct. 3 - Oct. 9

From Oct. 3 - Oct. 9, 63 calls were reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, including a string of public intoxication arrests and threats made at a business in the 40000 block of Highway 41.
Below are a summary of those calls, reported in the Mountain Area:
Oakhurst
☆ Oct. 3: Possible lewd act reported in the 40000 block of Red Bud.
☆ Oct. 3: Fraud reported in the 40700 block of Road 425A.
☆ Oct. 4: Shortly before 2 p.m., a teacher at a school in the 50000 block of Road 427 reported his classroom smelled like marijuana. School staff and the School Resource Deputy conducted an investigation and located the source of the smell.
☆ Oct. 5: Boat vandalism reported in the 40000 block of Enterprise Drive.
☆ Oct. 6: A man turned in a firearm as requested by Santa Clara Court to the Oakhurst substation.
☆ Oct. 8: While investigating a possible disturbance in the 40000 block of Highway 41, one person was taken into custody while intoxicated and with a prior trespassing charge in the area.
☆ Oct. 9: A man in the 40000 block of Highway 41 was booked into Madera County Jail for being intoxicated in public.
☆ Oct. 9: Threats were being made in the parking lot of a business in the 40000 block of Highway 41.
Coarsegold
☆ Oct. 3: A man was arrested for making threats in the 28000 block of Copper Creek Drive.
☆ Oct. 6: A deputy responded to the 43000 block of Wild Flower Court regarding people inside a home without permission. Two people in the home were watching television, and the homeowner requested no charges as they were family members. Because both people had warrants out for their arrest, they were booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Oct. 6: Sexual assault was reported in the 40000 block of Seminole Court. A suspect was identified.
North Fork
☆ Oct. 9: Two men were reportedly arguing over property in the 59000 block of Wind Dancer Way. One of the men was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail for possession of narcotics.
Raymond
☆ Oct. 6: Fraud reported in the 43000 block of Road 812.
Ahwahnee
☆ Oct. 5: A suspect was booked into Madera County Jail for an outstanding warrant and drug possession after a deputy investigated trespassing reports in the 43000 block of Peterson Road.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 63 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Oct. 3 - Oct. 9, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
MCSO
Comments