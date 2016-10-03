Fish Camp resident arrested for DUI

A man from Fish Camp was arrested on charges of driving under the influence over the weekend after his vehicle crashed off the side of Highway 41 shortly north of Road 632.
Gregory Carroll, 56, and his minor-aged son were in a 2008 Toyota Corolla when it crashed over the highway Saturday, Oct. 1, ending up flipped over in a ditch. Both were able to exit the vehicle with minor to moderate injuries.
Carroll refused a breathalyzer test, and was arrested for DUI as a result. Both he and his son were transported to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.
Staff report
