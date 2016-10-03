Deputies snag trailer thief: Madera County Sheriff’s Log Sept. 26 - Oct. 2

On Sept. 27, a burglary was reported in the 40000 block of Indian Springs Road in Oakhurst.
When deputies arrived, they located a suspect that a victim said he saw leave his trailer with his property. A chase began by foot, with the suspect caught, arrested, and booked at Madera County Jail.
That was one of 64 incidents handled by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Sept. 26: Deputies were dispatched to the 49000 block of Civic Circle for a possible robbery. Upon contacting the victim, he advised he was jumped by two suspects who claimed he owed people money. The victim was not injured, and the case is being investigated.
☆ Sept. 27: A lost wallet was reported at or near Oakhurst Community Park.
☆ Sept. 27: A gun was handed over at the Oakhurst substation for destruction.
☆ Sept. 28: When looking into a vehicle burglary reported at the Oakhurst McDonald’s, the reporting party was determined to be a danger to hismelf and placed on a protective hold.
☆ Sept. 28: An elder abuse case was reported to the Oakhurst substation for investigation.
☆ Sept. 30: At a local business, homeless people were contacted. One was cited with an outstanding warrant.
☆ Oct. 2: During a traffic stop at Highway 41 and Royal Oaks Drive, the driver was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Mariposa County. The driver was transported to the county line, and transferred to Mariposa County deputies to be booked into jail.
Coarsegold
☆ Sept. 26: Theft was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ Sept. 26: Possible fraud was reported in the 45000 block of Old Corral Road.
☆ Sept. 26: A victim said on Sept. 24, someone came to her house in the 46000 block of Road 415 and stole a propane tank. On surveillance video, a white sedan pulls up to the house, a female exits, and later returns to the car with a large white object appearing to be the propane tank.
☆ Sept. 26: Theft was reported in the 34000 block of Highway 41.
☆ Sept. 26: A suspect with outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants in the 31000 block of Apache Road was arrested and booked in Madera County Jail.
☆ Sept. 26: Theft was reported in the 30000 block of Picayune Creek Court.
☆ Sept. 28: Vandalism was reported in a hotel room at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. A male suspect was arrested and booked on felony vandalism.
☆ Sept. 28: Identity theft was reported by someone in the 42000 block of Deep Forest Drive.
☆ Sept. 28: A verbal disturbance was reported in the 47000 block of Hopi Avenue.
☆ Sept. 28: Found property was reported in the 30000 block of Yosemite Springs Parkway.
☆ Sept. 29: Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 29000 block of Deer Trail Lane.
☆ Sept. 29: A Coarsegold resident reported identity theft at the Oakhurst substation.
☆ Sept. 29: Domestic violence was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. The male victim did not wish to pursue charges.
☆ Sept. 30: A fraud report in the Coarsegold area was reported at the Oakhurst substation.
☆ Oct. 2: A deputy was dispatched to the 46000 block of Oonay Nation Road for an intentional vehicle crash. The suspect had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and was booked into Madera County Jail.
Raymond
☆ Sept. 30: A trespasser was reported in the 34000 block of Road 600. He had outstanding warrants and was booked into Madera County Jail.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 64 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
