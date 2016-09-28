Boozing boater arrested at Bass Lake: Sheriff’s Log Sept. 19 - 25

On Sept. 19, the solo operator of a personal water craft was observed by Madera County Sheriff’s deputies jumping wakes behind a pontoon boat and performing donut maneuvers, while not following a clockwise direction as the lake traffic rules mandate.
An enforcement stop was conducted, and the operator showed signs of intoxication. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the suspect was arrested on charges of boating under the influence.
That was one of 92 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Sept. 19 - 25, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Sept. 19: A missing person’s report was filed at the Oakhurst substation.
☆ Sept. 19: Assault reported in the 40000 block of Highway 41. The victim refused to file charges.
☆ Sept. 20: A deputy responded to an incident report filed at the Okahurst substation over a situation that took place at Oak Creek Intermediate School.
☆ Sept. 20: A student’s cell phone was turned over to a School Resource Deputy.
☆ Sept. 20: Theft was reported in the 40000 block of Highway 49.
☆ Sept. 21: At least one person was arrested after a deputy responded to reports of a man and woman looking inside cars at a parking lot in the 40000 block of Highway 49.
☆ Sept. 21: Squatting reported in the 40300 block of Junction Drive, with a man cited for the charge.
☆ Sept. 21: An identity theft report was filed at the Oakhurst substation.
☆ Sept. 21: A missing firearm was reported in the 43000 block of Country Club Drive.
☆ Sept. 22: A man at the Oakhurst substation reported losing a firearm.
☆ Sept 22: “I was dispatched to the Oakhurst Substation ... regarding a subject who wanted to report her boyfriend has a 6-year-old child with another woman. Report taken for documentation. Refer report closed.”
☆ Sept. 22: A female student at a school along High School Road reported possible bullying by male students. The School Resource Deputy talked to the student, and the incidents were followed up on by an assistant principal.
☆ Sept. 23: Possible narcotics violations were reported in Yosemite Unified School District by a Madera County Juvenile Probation Officer. The campus is located in the 50000 block of Road 427.
☆ Sept. 23: Burglary reported in the 49000 block of Laurel Drive.
☆ Sept. 24: A female who threatened a victim and was kicking at a home’s front door was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
Coarsegold
☆ Sept. 19: A male driver was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant during a traffic stop. He was cited and released.
☆ Sept. 19: A phone scam, where a female who said she worked for the IRS and threatened a man into depositing $8,500 through a bank account, was reported by a woman living in the 39000 block of Lilley Mountain Drive.
☆ Sept. 20: Identity theft and mail theft reported at the intersection of Skyline Ridge Court and Highway 41.
☆ Sept. 21: A woman in the 46000 block of Lucky Lane was placed into custody for public intoxication, after refusing to identify herself or comply with a deputy’s directions.
☆ Sept. 23: A school employee reported she was receiving numerous IRS phone call scams on her cell phone.
☆ Sept. 23: A woman reported she dropped her cash voucher from Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, and someone picked it up and cashed it.
☆ Sept. 23: Assault reported in the 42000 block of Ranger Circle Drive.
☆ Sept. 24: A juvenile, reportedly under the influence of alcohol and prescription medication, was booked into Madera County Juvenile Hall on a probation violation. He was medically cleared at Madera Community Hospital before being booked.
☆ Sept. 25: A possible unattended death was reported in the 42700 block of Ranger Circle Drive.
North Fork
☆ Sept. 24: A man was booked into Madera County Jail after arrested while intoxicated in the 57000 block of Road 225.
O’Neals
☆ Sept. 23: Deputies responded to a person on a motorcycle, reportedly waving a gun and who drove up to a residence. A person on scene provided information another person was inside the home with a firearm. Marijuana plants were on the property. The case was turned over to detectives.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 92 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Sept. 19 - 25, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
