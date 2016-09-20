Crime Stoppers helps catch wanted felon at Chukchansi casino - Madera County Sheriff’s Log Sept. 12 - 18

On Sept. 13, Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies received information from Crime Stoppers of Fresno County that a female wanted on three outstanding felony warrants was gambling at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
Upon their arrival, deputies arrested the woman and transported her to Fresno County, where she was transferred to a Fresno County Deputy Sheriff in custody.
That was one of 72 incidents responded to by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Sept. 12 - 18, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Sept. 12: Fraud reported in the 48000 block of Liberty Drive.
☆ Sept. 12: Two adults arrested for public intoxication in the 40000 block of Highway 41.
☆ Sept. 14: When responding to a verbal altercation in the 40200 block of Highway 41, an adult male was found with a misdemeanor warrant, arrested, and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Sept. 14: Deputy responded to a call at Oakhurst Community Park that someone threatened a victim with a knife.
☆ Sept. 15: An adult man was booked into Madera County Jail during a family disturbance in the 50000 block of Deer Meadow Way.
☆ Sept. 15: Shoplifting reported in the 40500 block of Highway 41.
☆ Sept. 15: An adult man was booked into Madera County Jail on embezzlement charges after reports were received of such activity in the 41000 block of Miami Way.
☆ Sept. 16: A man sleeping along the Oakhurst Trail by Oakhurst Community College was given a verbal warning and cited, as he had been similarly warned a day earlier.
☆ Sept. 16: Burglary reported in the 39600 block of Highway 41, with a chainsaw and blower stolen from a shed.
Coarsegold
☆ Sept. 12: A chlorine pump was reported stolen in the 32000 block of Big Sandy Drive.
☆ Sept. 12: A man was arrested for felony domestic violence in the Coarsegold area.
☆ Sept. 13: When responding to a dispute between a male and a female in the 31700 block of Apache Road, a female was identified and had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest. She was cited and released.
☆ Sept. 13: Theft reported at a mobile home park in the 46000 block of Road 415.
☆ Sept. 14: Accidental stabbing reported in the 29900 block of Deer Trail Lane.
☆ Sept. 14: Burglary reported in the 42000 block of Titan Court.
☆ Sept. 15: A sign in the area of Road 416 and Person Loon N. was vandalized.
☆ Sept. 16: A deputy was dispatched to a gas station near Road 417 and Highway 41 in regards to a possible case of road rage.
North Fork
☆ Sept. 13: A residential burglary was reported in the 33000 block of Willow Creek Drive. Upon contacting the victim, she saw the front door had been slightly opened, and discovered her house had been ransacked, with her television and other valuables stolen.
☆ Sept. 14: A victim was reportedly assaulted in the 31000 block of Quail Creek Road by someone who hit him in the face while holding a semi-automatic hand gun then fled. The victim wanted charges dropped.
☆ Sept. 15: A driver was cited for a traffic violation in the area of Road 200 and Road 222, and their vehicle was stored. The driver was cited on outstanding warrants.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 72 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Sept. 12 - Sept. 18, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
