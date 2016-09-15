Juvenile assaults and theft: Sheriff’s Log Sept. 5 - Sept. 11

On Sept. 5, two juveniles from Oakhurst were arrested after they attempted to flee from Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies at the Oakhurst Denny’s, hitting three employees before crashing off of Harmony Lane. Click here for the story.
That was one of 68 calls responded to by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Sept. 5 - Sept. 11, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Sept. 5: A deputy was dispatched to the 40000 block of Highway 41 regarding an intoxicated subject causing a disturbance. The suspect was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Sept. 6: Suspicious activity was reported at Hillview Water Company.
☆ Sept. 6: A person was cited for two outstanding arrest warrants in the Oakhurst area.
☆ Sept. 7: A burglary was reported at Sierra Senior Center, but there were no leads.
☆ Sept. 7: Vandalism reported in the 38000 block of Road 422.
☆ Sept. 8: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported in the 49000 block of Three Gates Road.
☆ Sept. 8: One subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant when a deputy looked into transients sleeping under a bridge at Road 426 and Civic Circle.
☆ Sept. 9: A man was arrested for loitering at a busines in the 40100 block of Highway 41.
☆ Sept. 9: A burglary was reported by someone who visited the Oakhurst substation.
☆ Sept. 9: Theft was reported at a business on Road 426 in Oakhurst.
☆ Sept. 9: A person that stole a bottle of alcohol from Raley’s was located in front of the Oakhurst library, then arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Sept. 10: A suspicious person was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 40300 block of Junction Drive.
☆ Sept. 10: Theft from a vehicle at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino was reported at the Oakhurst substation.
Coarsegold
☆ Sept. 6: Parcel theft reported in the 50200 block of Road 420.
☆ Sept. 6: Deputy dispatched to the 35000 block of Douglas Trail regarding a report of an adult male with possible mental problems. The man was eventually located and found in possession of a controlled substance.
☆ Sept. 7: A deputy investigated a missing person report at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, but discovered infidelity instead. Case closed.
☆ Sept. 7: Stolen property was recovered and returned to a victim on Foxtail Road.
☆ Sept. 9: Mail theft reported at the intersection of Quartz Mountain Road and Longview Lane E.
☆ Sept. 11: A deputy was dispatched to the 29000 block of Yosemite Springs Parkway for theft of a cannon and vandalism to other cannons.
☆ Sept. 11: A female victim was hit by her husband and locked out of their house on Wild Flower Court. A deputy was dispatched to investigate and write a report for charges.
North Fork
☆ Sept. 5: At the 57000 block of Road 225, a possible suicidal subject was reported. Upon arrival, the man said he was only upset with his wife and not actually suicidal.
☆ Sept. 5: Residential burglary reported in the 33000 block of Road 221.
☆ Sept. 5: A teacher at an Oakhurst school turned in several California driver’s licenses recovered from a student who resides on Arrowhead Trail in North Fork. The licenses were taken without permission, according to the student’s legal guardian, and the items were returned. The student was counseled by a deputy and returned to class.
Bass Lake
☆ Sept. 5: A person with an allergic reaction at the Fresno Dome trailhead was airlifted by CHP for medical care.
☆ Sept. 8: Theft reported in the 56000 block of Marina View.
☆ Sept. 10: Abuse and fraud reported in the 54000 block of Blue Gill.
☆ Sept. 11: Lost hunter reported in the area of Iron Lakes and Quartz Mountain. The hunter was found by another hunter.
MCSO
