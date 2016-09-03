Resident: ‘It sounded like a widowmaker’ as tree crashes onto power line near Oakhurst condo complex

With a thundering crack, a massive tree toppled onto a power line and gate at River Creek Condominiums Saturday night, knocking out power for more than 80 with no estimated time for electricity to be restored.
Around 8:30 p.m., the tree was heard crashing onto the gate and power pole on River Park Road to the south side of Oakhurst, causing a loud popping noise though no fire was sparked. Several nearby apartment complexes also lost power as a result.
“It sounded like a lightning crack,” said Henry Williams, who lives in the nearby Serenity Village apartment complex and was without electricity. “It sounded like a widowmaker. It was an intense crack, to say the least.”
More than 50 people from children to adults who no longer had power gathered along River Park Road, chatting amiably as firefighters, sheriffs, and CHP ensured the area was safe despite the potentially ‘hot’ power lines. No injuries were reported from the fallen tree.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company crews had yet to arrive by 9 p.m. to assess the scene, but residents received automated phone calls about the power outage shortly after it took place.
No estimated time for restoring power was available, but some emergency responders estimated it would take many hours, possibly into late Sunday morning.
