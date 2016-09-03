Hands-on training program available to student drivers

Ford Driving Skills for Life, a free hands-on training program for newly permitted and licensed drivers, is coming to Fresno Sept. 17 - 18 at the Save Mart Center at California State University, Fresno.
The Ford Driving Skills for Life program is dedicated to providing young and inexperienced drivers with the training and tools they need to stay safe behind the wheel by working with professional drivers on a closed course. The four half-day sessions will focus on equipping teens with new skills in key areas that they tend to lack: hazard recognition, vehicle handling, space and speed management, and distracted and impaired driving.
In addition to a special Drunk Driving Suit, the 2016 program includes the addition of the new Drugged Driving Suit designed to stress the dangers of driving while impaired. Participants will have the opportunity to wear both suits to gain perspective on how being impaired can slow movement, reduce coordination, blur vision and make tasks difficult. They’ll also learn the importance of safety belt use and pedestrian safety, and about the risks of drowsy driving.
“Our 2016 program features some of the newest and most innovative tools available to teach new drivers to be safe and make sound decisions behind the wheel,” said Jim Graham, manager, Ford Driving Skills for Life. “Our new Drugged Driving Suit is intended to complement our Drunk Driving Suit and impress upon students the consequences of impaired driving.”
Across the United States, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teenagers. According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, in 2015, teen drivers were responsible for 267 fatal crashes, which killed 318 and injured nearly 32,000 people.
“The driving skills and attitudes teens learn in their first years on the road stick with them for as long as they drive,” said Rhonda Craft, Director of the California Office of Traffic Safety. “The Driving Skills for Life program gives them valuable insights and training they can find virtually nowhere else.”
To register for the Ford Driving Skills for Life program at Save Mart Center, please visit www.drivingskillsforlife.com.
Ford Driving Skills for Life global milestones
Ford Driving Skills for Life was established in 2003 by Ford Motor Company Fund, Governors Highway Safety Association and a panel of safety experts with the mission of teaching newly licensed drivers the necessary skills for safer driving and the importance of making good decisions behind the wheel.
Through free, hands-on ride-and-drive courses, classroom material and an interactive website, the core curriculum focuses on vehicle handling, hazard recognition, speed management and space management, which account for 60 percent of all crashes.
In its first 12 years, Ford Driving Skills for Life has provided hands-on training to more than 41,000 teens in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Thousands of teens and parents have used the Web-based curriculum at www.drivingskillsforlife.com.
