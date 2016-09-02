Seven years of cleaning up the Sierra

The Oakhurst River Parkway will join the Sierra Nevada Conservancy for the Great Sierra River Cleanup once again. This will be the 8th year for this great team-building and community cleaning event. There are plenty of opportunities for everyone to join in on the fun while cleaning up our river.
The Oakhurst River Parkway crew will clean up 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 24, and are meeting in the Sierra Star parking lot along the trail. Snacks, drinks, tools, and bags will be provided.
During the first seven years of the cleanup, nearly 29,000 volunteers have joined together to remove over 800 tons of trash and recyclables from watersheds throughout the Sierra Nevada.
Hundreds of community groups have spread across 22 counties and over 2,500 river miles to pull appliances, cigarette butts, beverage cans, baby diapers, tires, furniture, and more from the rivers and streams that provide more than 65% of California’s developed water supply. This effort, in partnership with California Coastal Cleanup Day, serves to promote good stewardship on all of our waterways, from the Sierra to the sea.
Unfortunately, every year we cleanup hundreds of pounds of garbage that have been dumped in our river. While it’s great that we are cleaning it up, it’s sad the trash is there in the first place. Our waterways have historically been a dumping ground for waste and we would like to change that.
The Sierra Nevada Conservancy is working with community volunteers by providing resources to work on these issues for this event. Together, we can help raise awareness about issues of watershed conservation, fighting litter, encouraging reduction of consumption and recycling, and promoting community pride.
Details: Sandy Brinley at sandybrinley1@gmail.com.
