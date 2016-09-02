Community View - week of September 1

The 20th Annual Mountain Heritage Days will be held Sept. 16-17. A crowd favorite, the parade will take place 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17. This year’s theme is “Saving the Past for the Future.” Attendees can expect to see new exciting parade entries, along with many new commercial entries. Applications to join the parade now available online at fresnoflatsmuseum.org, the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, and Oakhurst Giftworks. Parade details: Sandy Brinley, (559) 683-7027, or (559) 642-7316. Heritage Days details: Gwen Dunn, (559) 265-2608. Here parade announcer Bill Atwood clowns around at last year’s event. Atwood will serve as a parade announcer for the 15th year.
Sierra Star File Photo
The 32nd annual Coarsegold Peddler’s Fair will be held over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5, in the Coarsegold Historical Village on Highway 41. The fair offers a wide range of merchandise ranging from arts and crafts to pet products, collectibles, wood carvings and antiques, as well as a variety of food options. Times are: Sept. 2, noon to 7 p.m., Sept 3-4, 8 a.m. to dusk, and Sept. 5, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star File Photo
The 2016 high school football season got underway at Badger Stadium Aug. 26 with Yosemite High School cheerleading Captain Azani Castillo and her 11-member squad having plenty to cheer about as the Badgers snapped a 27-game losing streak, beating the Le Grand Bulldogs 35-0 on Raupp Field. For more game details and more sports, including opening season wins by the YHS volleyball, girls water polo and girls tennis teams, see page 1B.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star