Fire near Oakhurst church quickly contained

A structure fire in a possible laundry room near Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church in Oakhurst around 11:30 p.m. Thursday appeared to be quickly controlled by firefighters within 30 minutes.
A man who lives in a trailer near the estimated 800-square-foot building damaged by the flames said it may have been its water heater that caused the fire.
Crews smelled gasoline as they first responded to the blaze, backed off, then donned masks and other gear to remain safe as they entered the structure.
Further details were not immediately available as firefighters worked to control the flames.
No injuries were reported during the brief fire, which did not spread to surrounding vegetation.
