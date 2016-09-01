Exercise caution over the holiday weekend

As Labor Day weekend approaches, thousands of people will visit outdoor recreation areas throughout the foothill and mountain areas of the Sierra.
In anticipation of the increased outdoor activities, Sierra National Forest officials are urging everyone to exercise extra caution and be safe this holiday weekend.
Wildfires continue to burn throughout California and much of the state remains at high risk for wildfires. Whether recreating on the land, water or in the air over the Sierra National Forest, residents and visitors need to be extremely cautious while enjoying the last long weekend of summer with friends and families.
Widespread tree mortality has left many hazardous trees throughout the forest. Beware of broken limbs and damaged trees that may fall at any time. Look up and look around before you park your car or set up your camp. Be especially cautious when it’s windy.
Sierra National Forest
