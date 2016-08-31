Almonds remain king in 2015

Almonds are once again the top crop in Madera County, though overall agriculture production dropped by nearly $250 million from 2014.
In the Madera County Crop and Livestock Report for 2015, almonds were valued at $787,609,000 followed by grapes at No. 2 with $298,350,000 million and milk at No. 3 $254,996,000.
All top three crops reduced in total value from 2014 due to shifts in market prices.
Almonds continue to remain a high-value crop, though they sold for an average of nearly $7,000 a ton last year compared to $7,455 a ton in 2014. Almond hulls, included in the total value, sold for $119 a ton last year as compared to $145 two years ago.
The next top crops in Madera County were, in order: pistachios ($174,186,000); cattle and calves ($72,881,000); pollination ($44,694,000); poultry ($43,466,000); replacement heifers ($37,674,000); tomatoes ($36,721,000) and nursery stock ($26,725,000).
Madera County is ranked ninth in agricultural production among California counties, but is 24th in terms of acreage at 701,720 acres out of the county’s total 1,366,998, indicating 51% of county land is devoted to ag.
At the federal level, Madera County is ranked at No. 21 among all counties in the country.
