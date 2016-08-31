Engstrom honored as Officer of the Year

David Engstrom earned special honors last week when, for the first time ever, Madera Elks Lodge 1918 chose an investigator for their Officer of the Year award.
Assigned in Oakhurst last March as an investigator specifically for the Mountain Area with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office, Engstrom, who handles cases in everything from fires to welfare fraud, said he was surprised by the distinction.
“It’s nice to feel appreciated and recognized for the work that you do in law enforcement,” Engstrom said. “It’s an honor to be recognized for what I do.”
“He’s well respected in the law enforcement community, both in the Mountain Area and Valley,” District Attorney David Linn said. “If there’s a crime in the mountains and I know about it, I call him, and he’s usually the first one on scene.”
While not investigating crimes, assisting in fire evacuations, or helping out the Madera County Probation Department, Engstrom regularly attends community events such as National Night Out or meetings of service clubs like Kiwanis.
Engstrom was honored Aug. 25 at the Elks Lodge. His wife and three children, who attend either Coarsegold Elementary or Yosemite High School, reside in Coarsegold.
Comments