August 31, 2016 12:56 AM

Wasuma car show raised $1,300

John Zingrich and his 1948 Plymouth Business Coupe received the Best of Show award at the Aug. 27 Wasuma Elementary School “Hot August Nights Car Show.”

The show raised more than $1,300 that will benefit the school’s music and art programs according to Lanie Suderman, school PTA president.

Other show winners were:

Best Engine: Bill Brown - ‘29 Ford T

Best Paint: Jerry Privett - ‘55 Chevy Bel Air

Best Flames: Paul Linton - ‘57 Ford Ranchero

Best Wheels: Joe Delgado - ‘56 Chevy Nomad

Best Interior: Jerry Privett - ‘55 Chevy Bel Air

Kid’s Choice: Gene Rapier - ‘57 Chevy Pick Up

Principal Jason Mercier served as master of ceremonies for the event, and Bill Mahle won the raffle grand prize of a two-night stay at The Redwoods in Yosemite.

Supernaw’s BAR-B-Q provided tri-tip sandwiches and Steven’s Italian Ice helped keep people cool.

Show sponsors were Sierra Tel, Bass Lake Water Sports, Miller’s Landing Resort, Pines Resort, Theresa Wilson and Dennis Porter.

“We are very appreciative of the car owners, our sponsors and everyone that supported this event,” Suderman said. “We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Staff Report

