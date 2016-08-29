Sheriff’s Office welcomes two to the K9 team

Sheriff Jay Varney is very pleased to welcome the two newest additions to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office in 1-and-a-half-year-old “Nacho,” and 2-year-old “Gastone,” both Belgian Malinois imported from France.
Deputy Logan Majeski will be Nacho’s handler and Deputy Eric Jackson will be Gastone’s handler. All four just completed a rigorous six week training and certification course for their new assignment. This training included area searches, building searches, obedience, suspect apprehension, and handler protection. The teams are also able to conduct article searches and tracking missions.
The Sheriff’s Office was able to purchase these K9s and fund the associated equipment and training as a result of numerous donations from the community. These are the first two K9s to be deployed, with plans to purchase two more so there can be one K9 assigned to each patrol shift.
“We appreciate the generous community donations that made purchase, training, and outfitting these K9 teams possible,” Sheriff Jay Varney said. “It is ‘Nacho’ best option to flee from these excellent patrol and detection dogs.”
