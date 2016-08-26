Shadow Casters host poker run, fundraiser for firefighters Sept. 17

The Sierra Shadow Casters Motorcycle Club, in association with Gma’s & Pappa’s Motorcycle Apparel, are hosting fundraisers next month that will benefit Madera County fire stations 8 and 10 in Coarsegold and Yosemite Lakes Park.
Volunteer fire stations are not generally thought about until they’re needed, Shadow Casters riders said in a release. Gus Lavell, company captain for Station 10 in YLP told the club his facility responded to around 300 calls in 2015 for everything from fires to medical calls, with 18 volunteers who work a full-time job and remain constantly on call. Station 8 has around six volunteers.
Both companies are in constant need of new equipment, Shadow Casters riders said, which is not always funded by the county due to budget constraints. Fundraising money goes to that equipment, as well as firehouse maintenance.
To raise those needed dollars, the Sierra Moon Shine motorcycle poker run begins 8 a.m. Sept. 17, finished off by the “Next Firefighter Up” fundraiser at Coarsegold Historic Village.
At that fundraiser, there will be a tri-tip barbecue lunch, 50/50 drawing, silent auction with items such as a basketball autographed by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, and a raffle with prizes like a $600 ladies necklace or $100 gift card to Spencer’s Firearms in Madera.
While the poker run is geared towards motorcyclists, the non-riding public is welcome to the lunch and afternoon events, which begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 17. The donation is $15 per person, but free for children ages 5 and under.
Station 10 will have a fire engine at the village for kids to enjoy, while Clawson Honda and Silva Ford will show off their vehicles and additional exhibits.
For bikers, donations are $25 for riders and $15 for passengers. Registration is available at www.sierrashadowcasters.com or 8 a.m. the day of the event. The ride starts at 9:30 a.m.
Details: (559) 660-6440.
