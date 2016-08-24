Coarsegold’s Broken Fire caused by bulldozer, Cal Fire says

The Broken Fire that burned more than 100 acres in Coarsegold near the Broken Bit last month was started by a bulldozer striking a rock in dry grass, Cal Fire investigators announced Wednesday.
The blaze, which started July 4, consumed the acreage on Veater Ranch as pre-evacuation orders were sent out.
Cal Fire spokespersons could not confirm by Wednesday afternoon if whoever operated the bulldozer is being considered for misdemeanor negligence, as described in Public Resources Code 4435. If so, Health and Safety Code 13009 further states any person who negligently sets a fire is liable for the costs incurred fighting the flames.
In a release, investigators said 90% of all fires in California are caused by people, with a majority due to equipment being incorrectly used.
“Cal Fire would like to remind residents that the potential for large destructive fires only increases as we approach fall,” the release added.
Fire danger remains above normal levels, due to significantly dry conditions and historically low rainfall as well as higher temperatures.
For more information, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.
