New rules for county cats

Madera County Animal Services has adopted innovative programs known as “Best Practices” to help reduce an overwhelming number of healthy cats and kittens at the county animal shelter.
Managed intake, spay or neuter return programs, and more economical opportunities are available, as well as strategies that can eliminate both overcrowding and euthanasia of healthy felines.
Recommendations for county residents:
☆ Spay or neuter feral, or untamed cats. Residents can trap, neuter, and return the cat to the area it came from. Free spay/neuter vouchers are available from Friends of Madera Animal Shelter, as well as traps for feral cats. Call (559) 363-5106 for information.
☆ Spay or neuter tame cats. Low income spay or neuter vouchers are available, with proof of low income required at the same phone number listed.
☆ Spay or neuter owned cats.
Eastern Madera County SPCA also has 50% off vouchers available if a Mountain Area resident wants a veterinarian to do the necessary surgeries. Call (559) 683-1266 for more.
Details: Madera County Animal Shelter, (559) 675-7891.
