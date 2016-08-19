Yosemite will celebrate National Park Service Centennial Aug. 25-28

Yosemite National Park will celebrate the Centennial, 100 years of the National Park Service, on Aug. 25. In honor of this historic milestone, the $30 per vehicle and $20 motorcycles park entrance fees (good for seven days) will be waived Aug. 25 - 28.
Many special programs will be held throughout the park on Aug. 25. For more information about all of the Centennial events, visit www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/guide.htm.
Special events include a hike to the top of Lembert Dome, a program on Stephen T. Mather and the founding of the National Park Service, horse-drawn stage rides, and tours of Pioneer Yosemite History Center.
“We are very excited about the National Park Service Centennial and the special programs taking place here in Yosemite in honor of the founding of the National Park Service,” Yosemite Park Superintendent Don Neubacher said. “We encourage all visitors to find your park and to help celebrate this historic milestone.”
President Woodrow Wilson signed the NPS Organic Act on Aug. 25, 1916, establishing the National Park Service as an agency under the U.S. Department of the Interior. Today, the NPS manages 412 units across the United States and its territories, including 59 national parks, national monuments, national historical sites, national lakeshores, national seashores, and national battlefields.
Yosemite National Park celebrated its 125th Anniversary last year. The park welcomes over 4 million visitors from all over the world each year and serves as a strong economic engine for the region and its local communities.
Yosemite, home to Yosemite Falls, the tallest waterfall in North America, and iconic rock formations such as Half Dome and El Capitan, generates $535 million in economic benefit to the region. Yosemite also features about 90 different species of mammals and over 1,500 species of flowering plants.
Tours in the park include a narrated 26-mile, two-hour tour of the Yosemite Valley floor, moonlight tours and Glacier Point tours. One-way Glacier Point tour tickets are available for those who wish to hike down from Glacier Point. Details: (209) 372-1240.
On Aug. 25, 1916, the National Park Service, geared towards protecting our national parks for the enjoyment of future generations, became a reality for a small group of forward thinkers led by Stephen Mather.
Initially, visitors simply came to the parks for the incredible sights, but now, they come to enjoy many outdoor recreational opportunities.
A great place to explore Yosemite’s history is at the the Pioneer Yosemite History Center in Wawona. From there, you can go on a 10-minute horse-drawn wagon ride ($5 adults, $4 children), and see a working blacksmithing shop, log cabins and a covered bridge.
Yosemite camping fees and all other fees will still be applicable Aug. 25 - 28.
YNP
