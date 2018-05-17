Sugar Pine Railroad kicks off its 2018 season

If you are looking for a family-friendly event that promises live acoustic music by campfire, riding a steam train under the stars, a slice of California history and a dinner option that includes a New York steak, then pack up the kids and head to Fish Camp.
Yosemite Sugar Pine Railroad has announced its 2018 season opening and it will kick off with a "moonlight special" this Saturday.
Located on Highway 41, just four miles from the south entrance of Yosemite National Park, the railroad operates two Shays (turn of the 20th century geared steam locomotives) that run through Sierra National Forest.
As the train weaves through the woods, the conductor guides the passengers through native wildlife and trees, describing the story of the Sierra's logging industry, plus the history and mechanics of their trains.
The last quarter mile of track runs through the charred remains of the 2017 wildland fire that carries the moniker of the place itself, The Railroad Fire.
Other activities available this season include multiple daytime train rides (seven days a week), gold panning, the Thornberry Museum and moonlight specials every Saturday evening.
To avoid missing the train, departure times and tickets sales may be found at www.YosemiteSteamTrains.com.
