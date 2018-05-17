Volunteer fire company fundraiser, North Fork open house, Memorial Day events and more

Chowchilla Mountain tri-tip dinner Saturday
The Chowchilla Mountain Women’s Club and Volunteer Fire Company No. 32 hosts its annual Tri-Tip Barbecue on Saturday, May 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ponderosa Basin Firehouse, 5618 Creel Rd., Mariposa.
Dinner will include tri-tip, hot dogs, beans, salad, bread and dessert. The dinner is free of charge, but donations are welcome and go to support Volunteer Fire Company No. 32.
Soroptimist celebrates 50 years
Soroptimist International of The Sierras is celebrating 50 years of service in the Oakhurst area with a luncheon on Sunday, May 20 at The Pines Resorts Lakeview Room at Bass Lake.
The deadline to reserve a seat has passed.
Longstanding members will be honored during the luncheon including charter member Ann Topham, who has been with the club since its start in 1968. Others: 40 years – Dannie Forbes, 31 years – Dianne Abney, 30 years – Cass Adelsbach, 28 years – Sandy Brinley, 28 years – Tara Ryan and 25 years – Peggy Davis.
Also at the luncheon, the Live Your Dream College Scholarships for Women will be awarded to Michele Ciccozzi and Brittany Caldwell. The awards are given to women who are striving to obtain skills and education to improve her employment status and standard of living for herself and her family. The awards come from Soroptimist fundraiser programs that are held throughout the year.
Other 2018 awards will go to Gina Clugston with Sierra News Online, Women of Distinction; and Kristen Fiester with Mountain Crisis Services, Women Helping Women.
Soroptimist meetings are the first and third Thursdays each month at Oakhurst Grill Restaurant. Details: club president Joelle Leder-Rule, 310-433-3286 or JoelleLeder@gmail.com.
Election: Hornick, Wheeler to speak
Madera County District Attorney candidate Paul Hornik will speak at noon Tuesday, May 22 at the Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis meeting at El Cid Restaurant.
On May 29, incumbent Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler will speak at noon to the club at the same location. The public is welcome on both dates.
Details: RSVP Jim Rice, 559-580-5853.
North Fork open house May 26
North Fork Chamber of Commerce celebrates the five-year anniversary of its visitors center with an open house May 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lemonade and cookies will be served.
The center is at 33037 Road 222.
Details: 559-877-2410.
Run to Remember fundraiser May 28
The Run to Remember fundraiser for Yosemite High is May 28 (Memorial Day) at 8 a.m. at Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park.
The event is sponsored by the Eastern Madera Bar Association and includes a 1-mile run or walk and a 5K run. Proceeds will be split between four Yosemite High programs: mock trial team, cross country team, Cadet Corp and IB program.
There are multiple age divisions ranging from 7 and under to 70 and over.
Details and to register: runsignup.com/Race/CA/Ahwahnee/RUNTOREMEM.
Memorial Day observances planned
Oakhurst VFW Post 8743 and the Marine Corps League Griswold Mountain Detachment 1121 will observe Memorial Day on May 28 with four events: 9 a.m. at the Indian Cemetery at the Wassama Round House in Ahwahnee; 10 a.m. at Oakhill Cemetery in Oakhurst; 11 a.m. at Picayune Cemetery above Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino; and 1 p.m. at North Fork Cemetery.
Ceremonies will consist of a reading about Memorial Day, a blessing, placement of flowers and a flag on the grave of a fallen comrade, firing of three rifle volleys and playing of taps.
