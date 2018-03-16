‘Storm Warning’ issued by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a ‘Storm Warning” until 5 a.m. Saturday, with heavy snow above 4,000 feet, up to two feet of snow above 8,000 feet, and heavy rain at lower elevations.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, chains or 4-wheel drive with snow tires (chains required on board) are required on Highway 41, at Cedar Valley north of Oakhurst.
At this time Tenaya Lodge has about four inches of snow, with more expected to fall during the night. Snow is currently falling at Bass Lake and the upper end of Cedar Vallry Road (426).
Additional thunder storms and snow with winds up to 15 mph throughout the night could result in additional chain control and travel delays on mountain roads.
Additional thunder storms are expected through midnight and possibly beyond with 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Cal Trans Road Conditions: 1-800-427-7623
Comments