Pizza Factory named to top 20 franchise companies list

“Franchise Business Review,” a franchise market research firm, has announced that Pizza Factory, with headquarters in Oakhurst, has been named to their annual list of the Top 200 Franchise companies. The list, titled the “Top 200 Franchises of 2018,” ranked hundreds of participating franchise companies by their overall levels of franchise owner satisfaction.
Pizza Factory was ranked in the top 20 in the “Food & Beverage” category, as well as in the top 20 in the “Midsize Brands” category.
“We are thrilled to be named as one of the Top 200 Franchises of 2018,” said Mary Jane Riva, president and CEO of Pizza Factory. “Creating a welcoming and supportive environment for our franchisees is our top priority. We’re proud that our franchise family consistently provides positive feedback about our training process, support system and rewarding business opportunity.”
The “Franchise Business Review” Top 200 ranking puts Pizza Factory into an elite group of the best franchise companies in the country.
More than 3,000 companies franchise in the United States, but only those with exemplary fundamentals, great financial position and high franchisee satisfaction scores earn a spot in the ranking.
Pizza Factory was among 307 franchise brands, representing over 28,000 franchise owners that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research.
Pizza Factory’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions in the areas of financial opportunity, training and support, leadership, operations and product development, core values (honesty and integrity of franchisor), general satisfaction, and the franchisee community.
Entrepreneurs interested in investing in the franchise receive a full suite of support services ranging from initial and ongoing training to sales and marketing programs. Plus, Pizza Factory is a proud partner of the VetFran program. Approved candidates receive 10% off of the total franchise fee.
“There are thousands of successful franchise companies operating in North America, but many of those companies do not offer a solid investment opportunity for the actual franchise owners,” says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “As an independent research firm, we rate the franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those that have the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees in order to help entrepreneurs when choosing which franchise to invest in. The companies on this year’s list are the top performing brands in the areas critical to their franchisees’ success.”
For more information about available franchise opportunities with Pizza Factory, please visit: http://pizzafactoryfranchises.com/.
To learn more about Franchise Business Review’s annual Top 200 ranking, please visit: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchise-opportunities/.
About Pizza Factory
Founded 30 years ago, Pizza Factory has become well known for serving fresh, high-quality pizza, sandwiches, salads and more. The brand is also widely recognized for its close community connection, which includes its iconic “No Bully Zone” program and impactful fundraising partnerships.
Currently, there are more than 110 locations based in six states throughout the West Coast. Pizza Factory looks to add additional franchise locations in key markets throughout the country, with a special focus on Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and California.
To learn more about Pizza Factory, please visit http://pizzafactory.com. For information about available franchise opportunities, please visit http://pizzafactoryfranchises.com/.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.
Comments