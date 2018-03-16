Two students at Yosemite Falls High School - Anastasia Tsyboulia and Alexis Soulis - are passionate about helping clients of the Marjaree Mason Center in downtown Fresno, a safe haven for women and children who have been victims of domestic violence.
“We both are passionate about this because we have both had experiences with family friends who have had to deal with domestic violence,” Soulis said.
“I became aware of the Marjaree Mason Center and the services they provide about two years ago, and I felt compelled to help those women and children at the center through a fundraising event,” Tsyboulia said.
In addition to a safe place to stay, the center provides legal assistance, counseling, 24/7 crisis support, and education and training.
April 7 dinner
At 5 p.m., April 7, the two good friends are holding a “Pasta With A Purpose,” dinner and silent auction to benefit and raise awareness for the center. The event is their senior project.
A representative from the center will speak at the dinner.
Tsyboulia and Soulis are reaching out to businesses and community members to provide a nice auction item and to attend the dinner.
Entrance to the event is $10 or a donation at the door of any item from the center’s wish list including bath and hand towels, pillows, twin-sized sheets, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, diapers and gift cards. All proceeds and items collected will go directly to the Marjaree Mason Center.
To date, silent auction items include a $40 spa basket from In My Garden, free oil changes, car detailing, an adult motorcycle helmet, gift card to Antisia Gift shop, and certificates for dinner at a number of Mountain Area restaurants including Sweetwater Steakhouse, Crab Cakes, Smokehouse 41 and a limited edition Bat Girl Pop! Figure.
Details: Alexis Soulis, (559) 676-1533, or AnastasiaTsyboulia@yahoo.com.
