Hall wins Lions zone speakers contest

Aaron Hall, a junior at Minarets High School, is this year’s winner of the Lions International Zone Speaker’s Program.
Hall, who was recently named one of seven national winners in the prestigious 2018 Military Child of the Year competition, is a member of the Mustang cross country and baseball teams.
He represented the North Fork Lions Club and by winning the March 10 event held at the Oakhurt Library, Hall will advance to the Regional Contest.
Hall is the son of Colonel David and Christina Hall of Yosemite Lakes Park.
Second place went to Henry Curley, a junior at Yosemite High School. A member of the Badgers soccer and tennis teams, he represented the Bass Lake Lions Club.
Henry is the son of Tim and Sarah Curley of Yosemite Lakes Park.
This year marked the 81st annual Lions Student Speakers Contest and the topic this year was “Integrity and Civility Play What Role in Today’s Society?”
Hall and Curley received $100 for winning their respective club contests and Hall received $150 for winning at the Zone contest.
This is the 80th year Lions International has sponsored the Student Speakers Program. Since the beginning, the purpose of the contest has been to provide an opportunity for competitive public speaking among students on a subject of vital interest to the contestants and to the American people, to stimulate self-expression and independent thinking, and to present to the public through the student speakers contests the problems surrounding the maintenance of a free nation.
The 10-minute speeches are evaluated on 10 criteria including the text of the speech, originality, evidence supporting the main points, voice control, sincerity, enthusiasm, poise, and clear and persuasive conclusion.
Tom Heather of the Sierra Lions Club served as chairman of the Zone contest and judges were Oakhurst Community College Center Director Darin Soukup, educator and Sierra Star columnist Bill Atwood and Sierra Star Editor Brian Wilkinson.
About Lions Club: Lions are men and women who volunteer their time to humanitarian causes in their local and world communities. The Lion’s motto is “We Serve.” The International Association of Lions Clubs was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1917. It is the world’s largest service club organization with nearly 1.4 million members in 219 countries.
Comments