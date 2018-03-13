Laugh for clean water

For their senior project, two Yosemite High School students, Ben Johnson and Lauren Wharton, have teamed up to raise money for their favorite organization, The Water Project, and they are doing it in an unconventional way - by directing a comedy about dating.
The play entitled, “Dating Disasters,” boasts a cast of 18 students directed by Johnson and Wharton, and the pair compiled 17 of “the best theatrical scenes” about dates. It follows two people (a man and a woman) as they individually go through a series of bizarre blind dates.
With a parred down set of two tables for two, the audience pays witness as the main characters struggle to date a series of “disasters,” from a silverware thief to a psychic who reads feet, until they ultimately find their perfect match.
The pair chose the play and its content because they believed comedy would draw a larger audience and appeal to all ages, making way for more funds raised for the Water Project.
The Water Project in a non-profit organization that builds stable clean water sources, from wells to rain catchment systems, for communities in Africa.
“The people of Oakhurst know how important drinking water is, and in Africa the situation is extremely difficult .... the struggle to find such a necessity is waring and extensive. It takes time from school, work and family matters, especially for the women who are tasked to find it,” said Johnson.
Wharton reiterated the sentiment, “We feel lucky that we are able to go to schools, hospitals and other establishments that have clean water readily available and we hope to help in taking steps towards improving the water situation in Africa.”
The play opens at the Yosemite High School Theater, March 22, at 7 p.m. and will run for one more night at the same time on March 23. Tickets are $5 at the door.
In addition to Wharton and Johnson, cast members include Peter Cresci, Monique Ades, Ethan Conti, Brandi Sneed, Meghan Rich, Jerome Garcellano, Abby Williams, Hannah Harper, Cindra Jimenez, Hailey Hammond, McKayla Cunnings, Alissa Suderman, Jacob Pitkanen, Joel Doss, Siena Oswald and Hunter Palmer.
Bring a date.
