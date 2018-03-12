County Counsel responds to DA Linn

Madera County Counsel, Regina Garza, released a statement, Monday March 12, on behalf of the Madera County Board of Supervisors in response to District Attorney David Linn’s recent announcement that the Attorney General is taking over his investigation into the board.
Her full remarks are as follows:
“Premature and embellished reports to the media have surfaced from Madera County District Attorney David Linn about the Attorney General’s Office taking over his investigation of members of the Madera County Board of Supervisors.
District Attorney Linn continues to falsely claim that the investigation leading up to his public censure on November 27, 2017 was politically motivated. He also continues to mischaracterize and minimize the fact that the investigation authorized by the Madera County Board of Supervisors sustained each and every allegation that he acted inappropriately in the workplace since taking office in 2015.
The deliberately deceptive efforts of the District Attorney to initiate investigations into members of the Madera County Board of Supervisors will only prove to be a smoke screen for his own misconduct that threatened the psychological and emotional well-being of the employees within his office.
If necessary, the county, as well as each member of the board, will openly and willingly cooperate with the Attorney General.”
